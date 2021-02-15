Forbes Recognizes Evoqua Water Technologies Among Top Employers In America

Evoqua Water Technologies, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for 2021.

Evoqua Water Technologies, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for 2021. This prestigious award, which was announced on February 9, 2021, is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

It is the first year Evoqua has been included in the Forbes' ranking of the top 500 midsize employers in the U.S. The awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

"Evoqua is proud to be recognized as an employer of choice," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "The recognition is made even more special given the exceptionally challenging year in 2020 with the pandemic's impact. We are very fortunate to have a team of the best and the brightest in the industry dedicated to our company's success."

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey of more than 50,000 American employees working across 25 industry sectors for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life. To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

