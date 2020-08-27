Forbes Ranks Paul Pagnato #1 In Virginia On 2020 Top Wealth Advisors List

RESTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul A. Pagnato, Founder PagnatoKarp and Co-Chairman Cresset, has been ranked #1 in Virginia and #31 in America on Forbes 2020 Top Wealth Advisors list. This is the fifth year in a row that Pagnato has earned a spot on the exclusive list of 250 advisors from around the nation, together managing $893 billion in client assets.

"The Forbes recognition highlights our relentless focus at PagnatoKarp Cresset on transparency, integrity, and simplicity," said Pagnato. "We've created a new paradigm in wealth management to help streamline your time, freeing you up to make an exponential impact."

Paul Pagnato is #1 in N. Virginia on 2020 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and Cresset's Chris Demonte is #70 and Janet Dougherty #102 in Illinois on the Forbes list. Paul is also #2 in Virginia on 2019 Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors: State-by-State. PagnatoKarp and Cresset were both crowned 'Best Multi-Family Office' in February at the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards. 1

Paul Pagnato is passionate about education and founded the TrueFiduciary® Institute, a non-profit with a purpose to positively impact one million students through digital education. A thought leader on transparency, Paul is author of the book Transparency Wave: Exponential Changes That Will Transform Our World .

Advisors who made the Forbes 2020 Top Wealth Advisors list were nominated by their respective firms and then ranked based on an algorithm developed by SHOOK Research. Qualitative and quantitative factors include personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records, quality of practice, revenue produced and assets under management.

Cresset Asset Management LLC, also doing business as PagnatoKarp, is a multi-family office and private wealth management firm with over $10.2 billion assets under management. 1 We specialize in Intelligent Wealth Management™ for CEO Founders, entrepreneurs, wealth creators and ultra-high-net-worth families. With True Fiduciary® standards of transparency, your interests come first with a focus on asset protection, cash flow, and open access. Our goal is to simplify and elevate your life so you have more time to spend on what matters to you most.

