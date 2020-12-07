Forbes Ranks Insight Among 2020 Best U.S. Employers For Veterans

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Report, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has landed at No. 62 of the 150 top companies on Forbes' inaugural ranking of America's Best Employers for Veterans. The rankings follow the release of the Forbes World's Best Employers 2020 list, on which Insight is ranked as the No. 27 best IT company worldwide.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista Inc. to survey more than 5,000 U.S. military veterans who work full- or part-time for companies with at least 1,000 employees. The survey, which ran from March to June 2020, asked respondents to evaluate their employers' working conditions and approach to diversity and inclusion, as well as whether their work environment is veteran-friendly.

Insight's culture of teamwork and emphasis on leadership, diversity and inclusion makes the company an attractive environment to men and women who have served in the armed forces. The company structures leadership development and communication on military decision-making principles including concepts like back briefs and after-action reviews that are familiar to veterans. Leadership training programs occur at all levels of the business, from onboarding, to aspiring leaders, to annual executive training held by Thayer Leadership at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

"We think highly of veterans because they adjust very well to the IT industry's dynamic and fast-changing landscape. These are teammates who are adept at quick decision-making and transferring skills to new roles," said Ken Lamneck, president and CEO of Insight. "Leadership development of our teammates also is very important, and that starts with attracting the right people whose own high standards fit our values of hunger, heart and harmony. Veterans tend to bring a refined sense of duty and transferrable skills, including experience collaborating in diverse settings and leading others, that we regard highly from the first day they arrive at Insight."

Among Insight's programs to successfully attract and retain employees with military experience, the company recently partnered with veteran resource group Tech Qualled to identify transitioning and veteran service members who have a passion for the technology industry. The prospective teammates participate in a seven-week cohort training program specifically tailored to Insight's solution areas and servant-leader culture. Graduates receive retention bonuses for staying with the company for two years.

At Insight, veterans are considered as diverse teammates, and the company's teammate referral program in North America offers elevated bonus payments to teammates who refer diverse talent to Insight. In It Together Foundation, the company's 501(c)(3) non-profit program, also provides education stipends to selected diverse teammates who either have high levels of student loan debt or who need financial support to enroll in college classes. Insight also continues to build strong relationships with companies of different backgrounds, including supporting businesses owned by veterans and veterans with disabilities, through a diverse supplier program.

"Our clients know that when they work with Insight, they're getting more than just industry-leading solutions — they're also getting the industry's best people. Besides impressive technical expertise, our teammates' wide range of perspectives creates an environment conducive to innovation, exceptional service and delivering differentiated results," said Jen Vasin, senior vice president, human resources, Insight. "We're proud of our teammates who have served in the armed forces, and this recognition by Forbes acknowledges that they feel Insight values them and challenges them to grow in a professional environment that builds off their prior service."

The Forbes America's Best Employers for Veterans 2020 list was announced Nov. 9 and can be viewed on the Forbes website. For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT

