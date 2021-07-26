Forbes "Top Employer" Help At Home To Hold Career Fair

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors and people with disabilities, is looking to to fill positions created by the company's rapid growth in the Chicago area. Help at Home was recently listed as #8 on Forbes' "Best Employees for New Grads" based on criteria such as; safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts.

Help at Home offers a career path that enables employees to grow and advance within the company, especially individuals interested in the health care field. They have a variety of positions available, including caregivers, staffing supervisors, schedulers, training coordinators, program managers, personnel specialists, etc.

"With more than 45 years of home care experience and 40 million hours in the home each year, we have countless moments between clients and caregivers," said Priscilla Messir, Help at Home's chief people officer. "We're looking for caring, compassionate individuals who can create great days with meaningful moments for clients. We are proud of our high caregiver retention, four-year average relationship, high-quality care and high client satisfaction. We value our reputation for 'caring for our caregivers'.

Those interested should bring a resume and expect onsite interviews. Help at Home employees in Chicago benefit from excellent health and wellness coverage along with wages starting at $15/hour for entry level positions and sign-on bonuses up to $700.

For questions about Help at Home, available career opportunities or any other information related to the career fair, contact Will Larkin at 312-704-0357 or Wlarkin@helpathome.com. The event will be held at the Help at Home Office located on 36 S. Wabash Street on the 5 th floor in Chicago from 8 am - 2 pm CT on July 27 and 28.

About Help at Home

For more than 45 years Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality relationship-based homecare to seniors and persons with disabilities, has provided person-centered care that helps people remain in their homes. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides in-home, community-based care across 13 states in 169 locations with the help of 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients. For more about Help at Home and its services, visit helpathome.com.

