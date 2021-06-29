Forbes Names PODS® Best Moving Container Company For 2021

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, has been recognized by Forbes as the No. 1 moving container company for 2021. With high marks in customer happiness and nationwide availability, PODS secured the top spot with a ranking of 4.8 out of 5 stars. In addition to its status as the top moving container company in the Forbes rankings, PODS is also featured in the publication's 2021 list of the best moving companies overall.

To determine their moving container company rankings, the Forbes Advisor editorial team analyzed third-party data on 70 national and international moving companies. A variety of metrics were considered, including nationwide availability, deposits, customer happiness, contents protection or insurance offered, and convenient storage options.

In addition to receiving the highest rating for overall customer satisfaction and availability of containers across the U.S. and Canada, PODS was also recognized for offering the most flexibility on delivery dates and container sizes, as well as providing customers unlimited time to load and unload their moving containers.

PODS' commitment to personalized service is consistently recognized by customers internationally. Following a recent cross-country move, customer Brian H. of Washington, D.C. said, "Every part of [my] experience [with PODS] was made great by the people I interacted with. The initial quote was explained fully and clearly to me, much better than some of [PODS'] competitors. The drivers who delivered the empty and the full PODS container were incredibly helpful and made every stressful situation a breeze. We are so happy we worked with PODS to move across the country."

"Being named the number one moving container company for 2021 is a great honor," said Kathy Marinello, President and CEO of PODS. "This achievement would not be possible without our dedicated call center associates and drivers, who go above and beyond to provide personalized, flexible, and outstanding service to our customers. PODS has raised the bar for the moving and storage industry for nearly 23 years and continues to redefine service excellence as a trusted partner for millions."

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

At PODS, we know that your moving and storage needs are unique, which is why we offer flexible, personal solutions with unlimited time, space, and control. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a brand new way to move and store the things that matter most. Now an industry leader, PODS provides residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the UK. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 1.2 million long-distance moves, more than 5.4 million initial deliveries, and has over 227,000 PODS containers in service. To learn more about how PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team, visit PODS.com .

