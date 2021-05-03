Forbes Names Kelly® One Of America's Best Employers For Diversity In 2021

TROY, Mich., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review of companies dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, Forbes has named Kelly to its fourth annual America's Best Employers for Diversity list. The recognition comes six months after the launch of Kelly's Equity@Work initiative.

"Kelly is committed to connecting people to work that enriches their lives," said Peter Quigley, President and CEO of Kelly. "We call it our Noble Purpose, and it's part of what drives us to expand opportunities for all workers. Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the very center of building the workforce of the future and we support clients in that endeavor every day."

Last September, Quigley joined other business leaders in becoming a member of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion . In doing so, Kelly committed to being a workplace where diversity is embraced and employees are supported to take steps to increase equity and inclusion.

The Forbes recognition is based on market research by Statista Inc., including a survey of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to pinpoint the companies most dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion. Respondents belonging to underrepresented groups were asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 employers that not only received the most recommendations, but also promote diversity in leadership and support the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"When we launched our Equity@Work initiative last fall, we started by changing our own hiring practices," said Quigley. "We updated our policy around minor drug offenses - specifically marijuana convictions - to provide people with low-level criminal offenses greater access to work within the company. We also use review technology across our job postings to facilitate equitable and inclusive hiring. And we continue to call on like-minded leaders and organizations to join us in making changes that can help knock down unjust barriers to work."

In a recent survey commissioned by Kelly, four in five Americans (81%) said companies should do more to remove discriminatory hiring policies or practices. In turn, 76% of Americans say they are more likely to support a business or company that is committed to breaking down barriers that prevent Americans from finding employment.

In 2020, Kelly also launched five employee affinity groups for Black, LatinX, LGBTQ, women and millennial employees. These groups help create an environment where everyone feels encouraged to be their authentic selves, and they support the professional development of employees.

