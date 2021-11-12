Forbes Announces Global Expansion Of Its 50 Over 50 List With Nominations Opening In Asia And Europe

Forbes, in partnership with Mika Brzezinski and her "Know Your Value" initiative, today announced the global expansion of its 50 Over 50 list, which spotlights women over the age of 50 who are leaving a positive and lasting impact on the world.

Forbes, in partnership with Mika Brzezinski and her "Know Your Value" initiative, today announced the global expansion of its 50 Over 50 list, which spotlights women over the age of 50 who are leaving a positive and lasting impact on the world. Starting this week, Forbes is taking nominations for two new lists: 50 Over 50 Asia and 50 Over 50 Europe. To nominate someone for one of these lists, please go here.

The "50 Over 50" platform was developed in partnership with Mika Brzezinski to shine a light on women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, often overcoming formidable odds or barriers.

Earlier this year, Forbes and Know Your Value unveiled its inaugural 50 Over 50 list, and that list soon expanded into different lists showcasing how women are wielding their influence in politics and social entrepreneurship, STEM and the arts, finance, and beyond.

"What started as one list has grown very quickly, and now as we look ahead, we see the opportunity to tell the stories of more women around the world," said Maggie McGrath, Editor, ForbesWomen. "Though the geographies are different, what we're looking for remains the same: women who are actively stepping into their power in their sixth decade and beyond. We're looking for stories about these women accelerating or recreating careers to reach the highest echelons of a business or other fields after turning 50—with an eye on women who have overcome significant odds."

"Our 50 Over 50 platform is shining a bright light on the women who are rewriting the rules of success, shattering the prevailing misconceptions about age and gender in the workforce, and inspiring women — and men — through all stages of their careers," said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer and Editor, Forbes. "We hope the continued growth of this list will encourage more conversations around age and gender diversity in business all around the world, and ultimately make capitalism more inclusive for all."

"In sharing the stories of 50 incredible women over 50, we're providing a template to help women become better advocates for themselves, express their own worth and share tangible, relatable advice that supports all women," said Mika Brzezinski, founder of Know Your Value and co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe. "As we widen the lens and expand our focus to women in Europe and Asia, we look forward to spotlighting unheard stories of incredible entrepreneurs who are overcoming the odds and making incredible strides in business and beyond."

For more information on the 50 Over 50 Asia and Europe lists, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/50over50/europe-and-asia/

To join the conversation online, follow: #ForbesOver50

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 150 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 44 licensed local editions in 77 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

Forbes recently announced plans to go public through a business combination with Magnum Opus (OPA) , a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is expected to close in Q4 of this year or Q1 of next year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005427/en/