Forbes Advisor Names Wyndham Rewards Credit Cards To Its "Best Of 2021" Lists, Declares New Business Card "Best For Road Warriors"

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 90 countries, today announced that two of its new Wyndham Rewards® Earner SM Cards have taken multiple honors in Forbes Advisor's "Best of 2021" lists.

Among the honors, the newly launched Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card was recognized by Forbes Advisor on two separate lists— Best Business Credit Cards for Travel and Best Business Credit Cards —both of which declare the card "Best for Road Warriors." Meanwhile, the new no-annual-fee Wyndham Rewards Earner Card was named "Best for Road Trips" on the list of Best Hotel Rewards Credit Cards .

"Our cards were specifically designed with road warriors and road trippers in mind, offering rich rewards not only on gas purchases and hotel stays but other everyday spend categories as well. What's more, they've come at a time when, in light of the pandemic, driving has become the go-to means for travel," said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president, Loyalty and Revenue Optimization, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "To receive this kind of recognition—especially so shortly after launching the new card suite—is a testament to the thoughtful work that went into creating each card and the tremendous value that each provides."

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card offers 8 points per $1 spent on gas purchases and Wyndham hotel stays plus 5 points per $1 spent on marketing, advertising and utility purchases. 1 The no-annual-fee Wyndham Rewards Earner Card offers 5 points per $1 spent on gas purchases and Wyndham hotel stays and 2 points per $1 spent earn on restaurant and grocery purchases (excluding Target and Walmart). 2 Both cards offer Wyndham Rewards membership upgrades, anniversary bonuses and more. Cardmembers also receive a 10 percent discount on the number of points redeemed for free nights and exclusive savings when booking stays with the Wyndham Rewards Earner Cardmember Rate. Learn more at www.wyndhamrewardscreditcard.com .

With more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe, Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program to offer members a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay. Free nights start at just 7,500 points per room per night, while discounted nights start at 1,500 points plus some cash. 3 The program's Member Levels (status) are among the most attainable in travel and allow members to unlock great benefits like a preferred room, late checkout and accelerated earning after as few as three nights.

As the travel landscape evolves in the wake of COVID-19, Wyndham and its brands remain committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. The vast majority of Wyndham branded hotels are open and welcoming guests with flexible booking policies and enhanced health and safety protocols through Wyndham's Count on Us® initiative. The Company has also extended current member benefits through the end of 2021 and paused points expiration through June 30, 2021. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19 .

About Wyndham RewardsNamed the No. 1 hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 85 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com . You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & ResortsWyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) - Get Report is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Barclays US Consumer BankBarclays US Consumer Bank is one of the fastest-growing top 10 credit card issuers in the United States. The bank creates customized, co-branded credit card programs for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions, and offers online savings accounts and CDs. For more information, visit www.BarclaysUS.com .

1 Eligible purchases made at Hotels By Wyndham, on qualifying gas purchases, and eligible marketing, advertising and utilities.

2 Eligible purchases made at Hotels By Wyndham, on qualifying gas purchases, and eligible dining and grocery purchases.

3 Wyndham Rewards Go Free awards at participating properties can require as many as 30,000 points per bedroom. Award is subject to availability & Member must have enough points for all bedrooms in desired accommodation to book. Resort fees may apply (even for award nights); points can't be used to pay them. Most properties: award applies to room rate only, including taxes. Blackout dates/rates, minimum length of stay requirements & other restrictions apply; see wyndhamrewards.com/terms for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-advisor-names-wyndham-rewards-credit-cards-to-its-best-of-2021-lists-declares-new-business-card-best-for-road-warriors-301222234.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts