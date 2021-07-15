ForAllSecure Announces All-Star Speaking Lineup For FuzzCon, The Industry's Premier Fuzzing Event

The half-day hybrid event will include a provocative keynote from Brook S.E. Schoenfield, real world insights from a panel of product security experts, and a hacker trivia contest to raise money for BlackGirlsHack

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForAllSecure , a pioneer in autonomous application security, today announced the speaker lineup for its FuzzCon 2021 hybrid conference taking place Thursday, August 5, 2021. This premier event will feature actionable advice and best practices on autonomous security, the state of application security and the role fuzzing plays in securing code from some of the most well-known companies in information security.

In the wake of the blockbuster breaches over the last year, software security has never been more important. In looking at the state of application security , 83% of apps have at least one security flaw at initial vulnerability scan and 61% of tested apps had at least one high- or critical-severity vulnerability not listed in the OWASP Top 10 . Emceed by Dr. Jared DeMott, FuzzCon will bring together developers, security experts, and decision makers to learn why fuzzing is a critical security testing technique to incorporate in the software development lifecycle.

The FuzzCon speaker lineup begins with a keynote asking "Can AppSec be Fixed?" by Brook S.E. Schoenfield . Noted author, security architect and technical leader, Schoenfield will explore the thorny, complex, multi-dimensional problem of software security, challenge industry norms, especially around testing techniques, and discuss potential solutions.

The keynote is followed by a panel discussion entitled "Fuzzing Real Talks!" moderated by James Ransome and featuring Anmol Misra of Autodesk, Larry Maccherone of Contrast Security, Jeff Costlow of ExtraHop Networks, and Damilare D. Fagbemi of Resilient Software Security. This panel of experienced application and product security leaders will discuss the ins-and-outs of a successful security testing program. From tooling selection, to value justification, to organizational buy-in, to strategy building, these experts will reveal their personal tips, tricks, and cautionary tales.

The final session of the night will be "The Hacker Mind Feud," a fundraiser for the non-profit BlackGirlsHack . Guests from The Hacker Mind podcast will be quizzed on hacker trivia by host Robert Vamosi. Contestants include:

Event Details:When: Thursday, August 5, 2021: 4:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. PTWhere: Online or The Industrial, 2330 S Industrial Rd, Las VegasRegistration: https://info.forallsecure.com/fuzzcon-2021-registration.html

About ForAllSecureForAllSecure was founded on the mission to make the world's software secure. Utilizing patented technology from a decade of research at Carnegie Mellon University, ForAllSecure delivers an advanced fuzz testing solution. Fortune 1000 companies in aerospace, automotive, and high-tech partner with ForAllSecure for scalable, autonomous security testing that keeps pace with increasing development speeds and deployment frequencies. DARPA deemed ForAllSecure the winner in the Cyber Grand Challenge, and MIT Technology Review named ForAllSecure in the 50 Smartest Companies list. Efficiently and effectively secure critical software with ForAllSecure.

