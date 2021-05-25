For World Health Organization's 'World No Tobacco Day,' NicoKick Encourages Customers To Quit Smoking For Good, Pay It Forward By Encouraging Other Smokers To Quit

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the World Health Organization's "World No Tobacco Day" on May 31, NicoKick today reaffirmed its support for the campaign and encouraged its 800,000 customers worldwide to quit smoking for good,...

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the World Health Organization's "World No Tobacco Day" on May 31, NicoKick today reaffirmed its support for the campaign and encouraged its 800,000 customers worldwide to quit smoking for good, and for those who already have, pay it forward and encourage their friends and family to quit smoking.

"NicoKick is committed to helping smokers around the world quit and transition to less harmful products such as tobacco-free nicotine pouches," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at NicoKick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "On 'World No Tobacco Day', we encourage tobacco users not just to quit smoking, but to pay it forward and support others committing to the same endeavor. It's important that smokers not only quit, but help others do the same. Six in ten nicotine pouch users are former smokers, and their experience of quitting is important to highlight and celebrate as role models."

NicoKick customers who wish to pledge to quit smoking may fill out this form on the World Health Organization's website. NicoKick's parent company, Haypp Group, had 220,000 active nicotine pouch customers in 2020. By helping customers quit smoking through switching to tobacco free nicotine products, NicoKick is saving lives and supporting "World No Tobacco Day." Approximately 52,000 lives have been saved due to NicoKick nicotine pouch products, according to the Haypp Group 2021 Sustainability Report.

Additionally, 25 percent of NicoKick customers quit tobacco without even intending to after using harm reduction products. No previous method, tool, or product has before been able to show such a positive result.

To raise awareness on social media, NicoKick urges its customers to use the Facebook profile picture frame created exclusively to celebrate "World No Tobacco Day."

About NicoKick:NicoKick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, with customers in 34 countries. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, NicoKick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about NicoKick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-world-health-organizations-world-no-tobacco-day-nicokick-encourages-customers-to-quit-smoking-for-good-pay-it-forward-by-encouraging-other-smokers-to-quit-301298909.html

SOURCE NicoKick