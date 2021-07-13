The award, which is based on an assessment process that includes employee surveys conducted by an independent third-party, recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide

JUPITER, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, a national leader in healthcare real estate development, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the September 20 issue of MH.

For Third Consecutive Year, Rendina Named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

"Our company's success is the result of a workforce that is made up of various backgrounds, personal characteristics, and experiences," said Richard M. Rendina, Chairman and CEO of Rendina Healthcare Real Estate. "We are committed to providing an environment where all employees have equal opportunities to thrive. Being recognized as a Best Place to Work for the third consecutive year is truly an honor and a testament to a healthy workplace culture that we will continue to foster."

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Modern Healthcare will announce the official rankings at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 16 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago. Information on the award gala and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate

Rendina is a trusted national leader in healthcare real estate development and a trusted real estate partner for health systems, hospitals, and medical groups throughout the country. Over the course of 30+ years, Rendina's solutions have resulted in the development of more than 7.85 million square feet, as well as transactions totaling nearly $2 billion in financing — with zero loan defaults. This success is the result of Rendina's full-service development platform, which includes design, financing, construction management, leasing, and property management.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-third-consecutive-year-rendina-named-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-in-healthcare-301331968.html

SOURCE Rendina Healthcare Real Estate