For The Third-Consecutive Year, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment's Flagship Property Voted "Best Casino Hotel" In USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

MGE also ranked among Forbes' Best-In-State Employers and Casino Player Magazine's Best of Gaming 2020

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), operator of Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and multiple properties throughout the United States and internationally, today proudly announced significant accolades from USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, Forbes' America's Best-In-State Employers and Casino Player Magazine's Best of Gaming 2020.

For the third year running, MGE's flagship property Mohegan Sun, the East Coast's premier integrated resort destination, was voted "Best Casino Hotel," in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, receiving the number one spot in the category, along with top rankings in "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" and "Best Player's Club" for its Momentum Rewards Program. Additionally, MGE-operated Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City was recognized for its on-property restaurant, Capriccio, which earned the number one spot for " Best Casino Restaurant."

Nominees for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards were selected by a panel of experts, including editors from both USA Today and 10Best.com, as well as relevant expert contributors. This year's list of nominees featured some of the most well-known casino and resorts in the United States. Readers voted over a span of four weeks on their favorite choices in each category.

"To be voted 'Best Casino Hotel' for the third consecutive year by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards is truly an honor. At Mohegan Sun, we pride ourselves on providing guests with the highest quality of service, as well as exciting amenities and experiences that can't be found anywhere else," said Jeffrey Hamilton, President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "We believe these recognitions are a testament to our outstanding team members, and we'll continue to provide best-in-class service for our guests and devoted fans in 2021 and beyond."

Mohegan Sun's parent company, MGE, was also recognized as part of Forbes' annual list of America's Best-In-State Employers 2020. Forbes and Statista selected America's Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce.

Lastly, but certainly not least, Mohegan Sun garnered a total of 31 accolades, eight of which were first-place wins, in Casino Player Magazine's "Best of Gaming 2020,"including "Best Overall Gaming Resort," "Favorite Casino Resort to Vacation at" and more. Through an extensive survey, Casino Player Magazine's readers selected which casinos across the United States are worthy of being crowned the best in an expanding sea of gambling options.

"These prestigious accolades are a ringing endorsement of our commitment to providing an exceptional environment for our team members and guests," said Mario Kontomerkos, MGE's Chief Executive Officer. "There is no question that 2020 has been an unprecedented year for the casino industry, but these notable awards remind us of the importance of our guiding philosophy, 'The Spirit of Aquai,' which emphasizes our commitment in embodying a welcoming, cooperative mindset, displaying mutual respect for others and building relationships. We believe these principles are what makes us stand out from the industry standard."

Since the establishment of its flagship property in Connecticut in 1996, MGE has continued its strategic growth trajectory with its first foray outside of North America as well as Las Vegas, marking the first tribal casino presence in the Entertainment Capital of the World. MGE's developments in Las Vegas, South Korea and Greece will further strengthen the brand's position as a master developer of global integrated entertainment resorts (IER) and set the standard of immersive and thrilling resort entertainment.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada.

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena.

