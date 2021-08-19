For The Seventh Time, Med Tech Solutions Appears On The Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth Of 63 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Med Tech Solutions (MTS) has for the seventh consecutive year made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are proud to support healthcare organizations throughout the United States, who have faced numerous challenges, and the communities they serve, said Mona Abutaleb, CEO, MTS. "Our partnerships with thousands of healthcare providers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 public health crisis has been our focus over the past year. We continue to support their efforts with practice-centered IT solutions that help them deliver and manage patient care."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Med Tech Solutions' secure, reliable IT infrastructure; optimized clinical and business applications; and full end-user support are depended on by thousands of healthcare organizations nationwide. With 100% focus on healthcare organizations, MTS is also one of the few IT services organizations to achieve HITRUST CSF certification—the gold standard for safeguarding personal health information—for its cloud platform.

