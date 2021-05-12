For the fourth year in a row, Asana has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the fourth year in a row, Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) has been named to Inc.

For the fourth year in a row, Asana, Inc. (ASAN) has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. This year, the award recognizes Asana for creating a company with standout trust in its leadership team and a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that allows people to thrive.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine for the fourth consecutive year," said Anna Binder, Head of People Operations, Asana. "Staying aligned with our values and prioritizing employee wellbeing are essential as we continue to grow our 11 global offices, including teams in San Francisco and New York. As we prepare to reunite our teams with our office-centric hybrid approach, we're inspired by our team's commitment to building a purpose-driven culture that focuses on collaboration, inclusion and personal and professional growth."

The list is based on wide-ranging and comprehensive measurements of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person, remotely or somewhere in between. Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

