For The 9th Time, Solstice Appears On The Inc. 5000, With 3-Year Revenue Growth Of 73 Percent

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed Solstice Benefits is on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"This is the ninth time Solstice has made the Inc. 5000 list and we couldn't be prouder. 2021 is the last year we will be an eligible private company, so it means a lot to us to be named this final time" said Carlos Ferrera, Solstice's Chief Operations Officer. "Our repeat acknowledgment is a testament to the tenacity and innovation our employees bring to the table every day - and establishes a great roadmap for our continued growth as a company and a family."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Solstice

Solstice is a dental and vision insurance carrier with one of the largest prepaid dental networks in the country and a national DPPO network. They created an award-winning benefits administration platform, the Solstice Marketplace, and have been one of Inc. magazine's 5,000 fastest-growing private companies nine times. Learn more about Solstice at http://www.solsticebenefits.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

