For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces CaliBear CBD Sponsorship Agreement With AVP Tour

PLAYA VISTA, California, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the "Company") announces that CaliBear Life LLC ("CaliBear") ( www.calibearlife.com) has become the official CBD sponsor of the Association of Volleyball Professionals ("AVP") Pro Tour events in Manhattan Beach, CA on August 19th-22nd and Chicago from September 3rd-5th.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, "I am excited to announce that CaliBear is the official CBD brand of the AVP Pro Tour. The brand has its genesis to beach volleyball, where a number of AVP Pro Tour players are part of the Team CaliBear influencer team. Beach volleyball epitomizes the CaliBear brand ethos; active performance ingrained in the lifestyle of fun in the sun, which is one of the many reasons why we entered into a JV agreement with CaliBear. This sponsorship coincides with the launch of CaliBear CBD products; we look forward to having fans in attendance sample and purchase our products at the event. Not many CBD brands have partnered with sport leagues, let alone a top-tier league like the AVP; the Company along with our JV partner CaliBear is excited about the retail and distribution opportunities that will arise out of such a prestigious sponsorship with AVP."

Chris Shipps, Founder of CaliBear, "CaliBear is very excited for our partnership with the AVP! The new ownership of the AVP, along with their customer base, coincides perfectly with CaliBear's vision for the future. This partnership will help introduce our CaliBear CBD products into a perfect customer demographic."

The AVP ( www.avp.com) is the premier U.S. pro beach volleyball tour, featuring the very best in elite pro beach players since 1983.

"The AVP is always looking for new and innovative ways to develop partnership relationships that positively serve our fans and athletes," said Donald Sun, CEO, AVP. "We are eager to work with CaliBear and showcase their first-class products onsite at AVP Pro events this season."

This agreement is an integral part of our launch strategy and will give significant exposure to CaliBear which will help sell product(s). We continue to prepare for the retail and e-commerce launch of CaliBear; over the next few weeks announcements will be made as to where the product will be available for sale. Management has been working overtime the past few weeks to bring this product to market, and I look forward to preparing our retail and distribution partners for their first deliveries of CaliBear CBD products. I will keep investors and shareholders up to date on the delivery dates and further activation plans for CaliBear." concluded Mr. Fishoff.

To learn more about American Premium Water Corporation and the CaliBear JV, click this link to see the Company's presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference and its recent television appearance on "New to the Street" featuring Company CEO Ryan Fishoff and COO David Howell.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company's Twitter account @AmericanPremium and CEO Ryan Fishoff @RyanFishoff on Twitter for future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company. Parties are also encouraged to follow on Instagram Team CaliBear @CaliBearCBd and the Team CaliBear members playing in this weekend's Manhattan Beach Open; Ricardo Santos (@ricardobeach1) John Hyden (@ johnnyhyden) Larissa ( @larissaelilioficial) Lily ( @lili_maestrini) Piotr Marciniak ( peterpan_beachvolley) Miles Evans ( @milesevansbeachvolleyball) and Trevor Crabb @KingCrabb808.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands ( www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), CaliBear ( www.calibearlife.com) Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.co).

About the AVP

Powered by some of the most dynamic and elite athletes in the world, the Association of Volleyball Professionals is the premier professional beach volleyball organization and longest-running domestic beach volleyball tour in the United States. Founded in 1983, the AVP has produced some of the world's most beloved athletes, providing fans with unparalleled access to nail-biting matches on the sand. In 1996, beach volleyball became an official sport of the Olympic Games and the AVP proudly serves as the home court for Team USA's Olympians.

Headquartered in southern California, the AVP operates a 3-tiered development system. AVPFirst, a 501(3)c youth program, is focused on creating healthy lifestyles and a lifelong connection to the sport by offering access to all. AVPNext is a developmental circuit providing athletes the opportunity to develop their skills and earn valuable AVP points to climb the rankings towards becoming a pro. The decorated AVP Pro tour is the gold standard in beach volleyball, with over 100 pro athletes competing for top prize money in front of over 120 million fans worldwide. Additionally, in an effort to grow the sport and celebrate those who love the game, AVP America leads a grassroots movement across the United States to curate thousands of events and matches for fans and players.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

