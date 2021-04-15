For Hemp, Inc., Renewable Industrial Hemp Fiber Is A Clear Winner Over Wood

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, has long promoted the superiority of industrial hemp fiber over wood in specific applications.

A recent article , written by Robert Ziner and published April 12 in Hemp Today , summarizes the favorable characteristics of industrial hemp and makes a clear argument for hemp's many environmental benefits when compared with wood.

In the article, Ziner discusses the strength, versatility and fast growth rate of industrial hemp, naming it "the most efficient biomass source in the world."

Some of the most striking characteristics of hemp include:

A hemp stalk's bast fiber is 10 times stronger than Douglas fir, a preferred wood for construction framing.

One acre of hemp absorbs 8.88 tons of CO2 annually, while the same acre of forest can contain only 2.5 tons.

Hemp has the highest cellulose content of all plants, making it an excellent replacement in many cellulosic applications, like wood-based paper.

According to Ziner, industrial hemp isn't just lighter and less expensive to process than wood, it yields 400% more usable fiber than an acre of trees.

Ziner, who spent decades working in lumber processing and optimization, is the founder and CEO of Canadian Industrial Hemp Corp .

The full article, "Industrial Hemp Fiber Is Better Than Wood in Every Way," is available here .

Hemp, Inc. has more than 10 years of experience growing and processing hemp, including operation of the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America.

In addition to its 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C. , the company has an established network of professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry.

Hemp Inc.'s mission to provide green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue- and value-generating synergistic businesses.

Hemp, Inc. is also focused on marketing and is currently negotiating with a network marketing company to launch several new products for different niche markets. Digital marketing campaigns are in the works including planning for display booths at all the concerts and events at the Veteran Village Kins Communities. The company is also selling directly to retail stores as well as distributing through all the King of Hemp Stores opening around America this year. Online distributors such as NaturalExposureCBD.com are also carrying the products.

The company recently added its second brand (Billy Hayes) in the King of Hemp® product line which already consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today).

According to executives, one of its distributors is selling a limited number of signed and numbered Billy Hayes CBG pre-rolls as a collector's item for $100 each. Those interested in being the first to collect this "pirate treasure" should click here.

There's also a signed (by Bruce Perlowin) and numbered complete set of King of Hemp® CBD pre-rolls. (To hear the Bruce Perlowin theme song, click here.) The third in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers (famous smugglers from South Florida) to be released at a later date.

The Company's website for its King of Hemp® line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regard to industrial hemp.

The tinctures, as well as all CBD products, contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp® website.

Those interested in King of Hemp® pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

