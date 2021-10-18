For First Time, Humana Offering Medicare Advantage Plans In Connecticut

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expanding health plan choices for Medicare beneficiaries in Connecticut by offering affordable Humana Medicare Advantage plans in the state for the first time.

Residents of Hartford and Tolland counties can select from Humana's 2022 plans during this year's Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, or AEP, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, for coverage that begins Jan.1, 2022.

In addition, for all Humana 2022 MA plan members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for testing, treatment, vaccinations and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).

New D-SNP includes Healthy Foods Card, OTC allowance

For 2022, Humana is introducing a new Dual Eligible Special Needs Medicare Advantage (D-SNP) plan for people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. The new plan, available in Hartford and Tolland counties, includes a $50 monthly Healthy Foods Card and a $75 monthly over-the-counter (OTC) allowance.

"We're excited to bring these affordable, whole person health care options to areas in Connecticut where people eligible for Medicare have had limited health plan options," said Julie Mascari, Humana's Northeast Region Medicare President. "The pandemic has magnified the needs of so many, particularly in underserved areas like these communities, and we know that having access to healthy foods and needed over-the-counter items means that our neediest members will not have to make the choice of food over medicine or seeing a doctor."

According to Foodshare.org, one in nine people in Hartford and Tolland counties are at risk of hunger, and 119,000 struggle with food security.

New Humana Honor Plan, PPO plans in Connecticut

Humana also is introducing its Humana Honor plan in Hartford and Tolland counties. While this $0 premium PPO plan is an option for all people eligible for Medicare, the plan is designed to complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor plan does not include prescription drug coverage .Veterans can choose from any of the Medicare Advantage plan options in their area.

In addition to dental coverage, The Humana Honor plan offering features plan benefits such as a $50 Part B premium reduction, unlimited transportation, a quarterly $45 over-the-counter allowance, and vision and hearing coverage.

Humana's Medicare Advantage plans, including Humana Honor plans, all are recommended by USAA, a company known for its customer satisfaction and commitment to the financial security of current and former members of the U.S. military and their families.

In addition, Humana is introducing two $0 Premium PPO MA plans that include prescription drug coverage in these counties.

Most Humana Medicare Advantage plans also include:

SilverSneakers, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind.

Go365 TM, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities.

Humana Well Dine®, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

About Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage's unique public-private structure creates an atmosphere of competition that spurs innovation that can help drive down costs and focus care on a person's whole health.

Medicare Advantage plans are focused on coordinating care for those with multiple chronic conditions, helping lead to cost-effective interventions to address the unique health needs of aging or disabled Americans. These are a few reasons why more than 40 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries choose to be covered by Medicare Advantage plans.

For more information about enrolling in Humana plans, Connecticut residents can visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or speak with one of Humana's licensed sales agents by calling 1-800-213-5286 (TTY: 711) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Humana Inc. (HUM) Report is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

