For A Bright Future Foundation Awards Inaugural Healthcare Scholarships To Hewlett Pham Of California And Hannah Imolode Of Georgia

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hewlett Pham, 20, of California, and Hannah Imolode, 18, of Georgia have both been awarded the first Healthcare Scholarships by Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future", "FABF").

The Healthcare Scholarship aims to support and encourage exceptional students to pursue careers in direct healthcare roles. Now more than ever, this commitment to a greater cause is a reminder of how important Healthcare workers are to all of us.

Louis Hernandez Jr's Foundation For A Bright is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development.

"For A Bright Future was born from my experience growing up as a member of an underprivileged and underrepresented group. Access to solid healthcare, a strong education or leadership development, are critical to overcoming higher poverty and incarceration rates in underprivileged communities. Hannah and Hewlett are two brilliant young adults who want to pursue an education in healthcare and are already active members of their community. I'm very excited for their future and their desire to help their community in healthcare fields," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation.

"Many of the most important pillars of a healthy and productive upbringing for underprivileged and underrepresented children are severely lacking such as access to healthcare and education. I was impressed by the quality of applications received for the inaugural Healthcare Scholarship and all the compelling stories. Congratulations to Hannah and Hewlett who are two incredible people who are working hard to make a difference in their community. I am confident that they will reach many successes in life," said Dr. Daniel Diver, FABF Scholarship Committee member, and long-time Chief of Cardiology and Director of the Cardiovascular Service Line at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, CT.

Hannah Imolode graduated from Elite Scholars Academy High School in Georgia and has continued her education at Clayton State University to become a nurse. Imolode is the ambassador of a group initiative with the goal of bringing more awareness on the various forms of cancer prevalent among children. She is also an active volunteer for her community. For over 11 years now, helping the Feed the Homeless projects at her local Church. In the past, she volunteered for the Shoebox Project and Books for Africa as well.

"When I initially applied to this scholarship, I was hesitant. I never once expected to be selected as an awardee to fund my education. Now, my educational goals are much more achievable. I can now become the nurse practitioner that I aspire to be, in order to give back to my community and to provide low-income individuals with access to quality healthcare. I am extremely grateful, and words alone cannot fully express my gratitude toward you all," said Imolode.

Hewlett Pham is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Health at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) and is a Provost's Honors student. His concern for the wellbeing of his community inspired him to pursue a career in Public Health to address the increasing prevalence of asthma cases in Oakland through prevention programs and direct care. He has been an active volunteer at the UC San Diego Health Emergency Department for over three years now and has published research journals and scientific articles with faculty members.

"I am honored to be selected as a recipient of the Healthcare Scholarship and want to thank the For a Bright Future Foundation for believing in me and my dream of becoming a doctor. Their generosity has allowed me to continue to pursue academic excellence and I will make sure this investment in my future will not be wasted," said Hewlett Pham.

This year the foundation received a record number of applications to review. We would like to thank Susie Hernandez, FABF Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee, and our volunteers for serving on the scholarship selection committee.

