For A Bright Future Foundation Awards Global Scholarship To Marcus Lo, Of California And Irasema Mendoza Of Texas

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Lo, 20, of California, and Irasema Mendoza, 18, of Texas, have been awarded the Global Scholarship by Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future", "FABF").

The award is given to outstanding young people to aid in their pursuit of higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEAM) and sustainability.

Louis Hernandez Jr's Foundation For A Bright is a unique 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, founded by Louis Hernandez Jr., a very successful entrepreneur and investor who grew up with the hardships of being a member of an underprivileged and underrepresented group, Hernandez understands firsthand the needs of the communities FABF Foundation supports.

"For A Bright Future Foundation strives to provide equal opportunity for all aspiring young people to pursue a higher education and become productive contributors to our global community. Marcus and Irasema have very compelling stories, and we are pleased that they are focused on getting an education that will help them make a difference in their community." Said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation.

Marcus Lo is attending the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, pursuing a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a progressive master's degree in Computer Science. Lo is heavily involved in the USC Chinese American Student Association where he is the Assistant Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator. He started in 2020 a non-profit organization called Krik Krak Computer Project to provide digital literacy for elementary school students in Haiti. To date, the organization has partnered with over 12 non-profit organizations and foundations to further their cause.

"I am so thankful to receive the Global Scholarship as it will endorse me in my entrepreneurial adventures and opportunities to come," said Marcus Lo.

Irasema Mendoza is a first-generation college student and is currently attending South Texas College. Mendoza's first internship with an organization called Career Readiness and Empowerment of Women (CREW) opened her eyes to the realities of the world and inspired her to someday empower underprivileged women like her to grow in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. She dreams of someday creating a startup internship for her community that will help girls - especially those coming from ethnic and racial minorities - pursue opportunities in STEAM.

"I would like to thank For A Bright Future Foundation for allowing me to continue my education, and for granting me the opportunity to excel and become tomorrow's leader. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and will continue to thrive, so that in the future I can provide the amazing resources they have granted me to students of color in my community," said Irasema Mendoza.

"For A Bright Future Foundation targets issues that make it harder for underprivileged and underrepresented groups to have an equal chance to create a better life. It is inspiring to see so many young people who are eager to contribute to their communities and build a bright future for themselves and their loved ones. Education provides opportunities and I am confident that Irasema and Marcus will achieve many successes," said Susie Hernandez, Parent Board Representative and Scholarship Coordinator.

This year the foundation received a record number of applications to review. We would like to thank Susie Hernandez, FABF Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee and our volunteers for serving on the scholarship selection committee.

Scholarship selection team includes:

Patrick Macdonald-King , Scholarship Committee Member.

, Scholarship Committee Member. Deborah Hernandez , Scholarship Committee Member.

, Scholarship Committee Member. Monica Davis-Swallow ., Scholarship Committee Member.

We also would like to thank the operational team led by Gina Rogoto, Marketing and Development Manager, for their incredible efforts to source candidates across the country and facilitate the process.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr's Foundation For A Bright is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

