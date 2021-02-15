Footwear Brands Using BLOOM™ Sustainable Materials Sets Record For Cleaning Air And Water

MERIDIAN, Miss., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algix, a green-technology and parent company of the BLOOM™ brand, today released the results of their record setting year. In 2020, 303,941,629 liters of water were cleaned and returned to the environment, 190,454,484 cubic meters of air cleaned of CO2 from the atmosphere and 138,877 kilograms of CO2 sequestered. The BLOOM Certified Eco Facts communicate the benefits of using BLOOM materials in terms of climate change, water and energy usage, human health, and ecosystem impacts.

Products containing BLOOM help clean polluted water and capture carbon to lower the product's environmental footprint.

More than 100 customers now use BLOOM to meet their sustainability goals. Traditional resins combined with BLOOM materials use algae to transform air and water pollution into a replacement for plastics in consumer products.

"Our customers appreciate our fully transparent methodology and life cycle assessment to help brands and consumers understand the impact of using algae from cleaning water," said Algix Co-Founder, Ryan Hunt. "Our customers, like Levi's®, view BLOOM as a partner in helping them meeting performance requirements and sustainability impact."

"At Levi's, sustainability is woven in everything we do and that includes footwear. Our collaboration with BLOOM gives us the opportunity to address two of our priorities: keep the water clean and reduce the consumption of oil-based materials," according to Levi's.

"Our BLOOM partnership is another step forward in our commitment to finding new ways to reduce our footprint," said Katie Pruitt, director of product at Sanuk. "By using BLOOM in our upcoming Sanuk X Grateful Dead collection, it has allowed us to help restore freshwater ecosystems by cleaning 940,000 liters of water."

Every product containing BLOOM helps clean polluted water and captures carbon to lower the product's environmental footprint. BLOOM works with government organizations and private companies to clean air and water pollution by using algae harvested from lakes and water treatment systems.

Brands that adopt BLOOM support lake restoration and environmental protection projects that have significant impact.

Eco-Facts by the Numbers:

2020:

303,941,629 Liters

190,454,484 Cubic Meters of Air

138,877 kilograms of CO2 eq offset.

TOTAL 2017-2020:

745,755,453 Liters

467,301,798 Cubic Meters of Air

340,750 kilograms of CO2 eq offset

Algix, based in Meridian, Mississippi, transforms air and water pollution into sustainable ingredients for consumer products. For more information on Algix and BLOOM products please visit www.BloomTreadWell.com and follow @bloomfoam.

CONTACT: JON VAN DRUNENPHONE: (706) 207-4772EMAIL: J.VANDRUNEN@BLOOMFOAM.COM

