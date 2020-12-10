Foothill Gold Line Board Re-Elects Leadership, Welcomes New Member

MONROVIA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At their December meeting, the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority (Construction Authority) Board of Directors voted unanimously to re-elect Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval as Chair and La Verne Mayor Pro Tem Robin Carder as Vice Chair. In addition, the board welcomed Claremont Council Member Ed Reece to the board. Councilman Reece was sworn in for a 2 ½-year term during the meeting, after being appointed by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments last month. The continuing leadership of Chair Sandoval and Vice Chair Carder, along with the addition of Board Member Reece, comes at an important time for the $2.1 billion, 12.3-mile Foothill Gold Line light rail project. The westernmost 9.1 miles of the project (from Glendora to Pomona) is currently undergoing major construction, and the Construction Authority is seeking the additional funding needed to complete the entire project segment to Claremont and Montclair.

"I know I speak for Vice Chair Carder as I thank our colleagues for their continued confidence in us, as well as welcome Council Member Reece to the board," stated Chair Sandoval after the vote. "This past year has been filled with uncertainty; but as we look to the future, it is as important as ever to ready our region for growth and prosperity. I look forward to leading the board this coming year and continuing to see the significant progress being made on a project that will improve the lives of our communities for generations to come."

Chair Sandoval and Vice Chair Carder have led the board since late 2018. During their leadership tenure, the project's Alignment design-build contract was awarded to Kiewit-Parsons, a Joint Venture, and the project segment from Glendora to Pomona has advanced from final design into major construction despite being in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Major construction activities are now underway throughout the project corridor, and the project segment is anticipated to be completed in 2025. If an additional $450 million in funding is secured by October 2021, the entire project from Glendora to Montclair will be completed altogether as part of the Alignment design-build contract, with an anticipated completion year of 2028.

"I look forward to serving on this board with such an accomplished group of leaders," stated Council Member Ed Reece upon his swearing in. "Completing the project to not only Pomona, but to Claremont and Montclair, is a critical step to improving mobility and the quality of life for our region. I look forward to helping support that effort and being part of this important project in the coming years."

The Foothill Gold Line board is made up of elected and appointed representatives from throughout the project corridor. In addition to the Chair and Vice Chair, the board currently includes Ontario Mayor Paul Leon, Claremont Council Member Ed Reece, Los Angeles city representative Melchor Ilomin, Ontario Council Member Alan Wapner (non-voting), Pasadena Council Member Gene Masuda (non-voting), and South Pasadena representative Dan Evans (non-voting). The Governor's appointee is currently vacant. Mayor Sandoval was recently reappointed to the Construction Authority board as the Metro representative, replacing now-retired member John Fasana; leaving an opening on the board for a new San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG) appointee. Councilman Reece was unanimously selected as the SGVCOG appointee on November 19, 2020; Glendora Council Member Mendell Thompson is the SGVCOG's Alternate.

About the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority - The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority is an independent transportation planning and construction agency created in 1998 by the California State Legislature to plan, design and build the Metro Gold Line (currently referred to as the L Line) light rail system from Union Station to Montclair. The agency completed the first segment from Union Station to Pasadena in 2003 and the Pasadena to Azusa segment in 2015; both on time and under budget. The agency began work on the Glendora to Montclair segment in 2003. The Glendora to Montclair segment was environmentally cleared in March 2013 under CEQA and again in 2019 to allow the potential for phased construction. The project completed advanced conceptual engineering in 2016. When completed, the extension will add new light rail stations in the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, Claremont and Montclair. The project may be built in phases, due to funding constraints. Major construction on the project segment from Glendora to Pomona began in July and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. If additional funding is secured by October 2021, the entire segment from Glendora to Montclair will be completed altogether by 2028.

The project is being built in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties. The Los Angeles County portion is funded mostly by Measure M, with residual funds from Measure R not used to complete the Pasadena to Azusa segment. San Bernardino County is responsible to fund their portion of the project to Montclair (in San Bernardino County). The State of California has provided $300 million in funding through a TIRCP grant awarded in 2018.

