Footers Catering Celebrates 40 Years With New Event Space In Arvada

DENVER, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 40 years in business in Colorado, Footers Catering will open a much-anticipated event facility in Arvada. The venue, named "Social Capitol," will include 20,000 square feet of versatile event-space, a mezzanine, and smaller breakout rooms. The reimagined building at 6543 Wadsworth Blvd. in Arvada will also now be home to the caterer's entire operation, including kitchen, office, and production facility.

" Arvada is thrilled to welcome Footers Catering/Social Capitol to our community," says Arvada Mayor Marc Williams. "Footers has long been a go-to catering company for many wonderful events, and to now have them headquartered in Arvada is very special. Their new event space is incredible and will help fill the pent-up demand for quality event space for weddings, galas, company meetings and other functions."

After a brief pause in March of 2020, the project was full speed ahead with much of their existing team's help.

"We are so proud that we were able to keep most of our team employed over the last year," Says owner April Lambatos. "They've been amazing helping us with new building projects while our event catering business was impacted due to restrictions on gatherings. We are thrilled to have this growth opportunity for our team!"

Social Capitol Events plans to open officially this spring. "Amidst all the challenges businesses have faced in this last year, it is awesome to see a company like Footers Catering growing and investing into Arvada," notes Daniel Ryley, Executive Director of the Arvada Economic Development Association. "On behalf of the AEDA Board of Directors, we are thrilled to be able to support the Social Capitol project and the resulting revitalization of the site, new employment opportunities, and a wonderful new event space for our community."

Footers Catering was founded in 1981 by famed Denver restauranteur Jimmy Lambatos. In 2010, Lambatos's son Anthony and his wife April took over the business. As second-generation owners, Anthony and April have led the Footers Catering team to many "Best of" awards, including Best Caterer, Best Place to Work, Best Small Business, and many more. Anthony and April were also both named Denver Business Journal's "40 Under 40."

