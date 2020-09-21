Foot Locker Launches 'The Endless World Of Air Max: A Google Slides Experience'

The digital experience is an ever-evolving platform highlighting Nike Air Max silhouettes and offering live design sessions, Air Max trivia and more

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Foot Locker's ongoing 'Discover Your Air' platform with Nike, the brand is releasing The Endless World of Air Max, a sneaker culture and entertainment hub on Google Slides dedicated to all things Nike Air Max. The hub will serve as an ever-evolving platform that will host events such as livestreamed art sessions, Air Max Trivia, hidden prizes and more.

The Endless World of Air Max functions as a one-stop-shop updating sneaker enthusiasts on Foot Locker's upcoming Nike Air Max drops, with links to purchase new releases. Foot Locker enlisted a team of 3D hand-drawn illustrators, typographers and graphic designers, who are constantly changing the visuals within the experience in real time.

The Endless World of Air Max Special Events:

Air Max Trivia - Air Max Expert Anna Bediones will host an Air Max-themed multiple-choice quiz where answering correctly leads to a slide containing the link to potentially win a pair of Nike Air Maxes.

- Air Max Expert Anna Bediones will host an Air Max-themed multiple-choice quiz where answering correctly leads to a slide containing the link to potentially win a pair of Nike Air Maxes. Air Max Master Class - Comedian and social media personality DC Young Fly hosts an audio master class on Air Max, discussing the details and lesser known facts about certain Air Max styles.

- Comedian and social media personality DC Young Fly hosts an audio master class on Air Max, discussing the details and lesser known facts about certain Air Max styles. Stepping In - Sneakerheads Sanne Poez, Brenn Lorenzo and Melissa Cantey show off their Air Max collections at home and viewers are given a chance to secure the sneakers themselves.

- Sneakerheads Sanne Poez, Brenn Lorenzo and Melissa Cantey show off their Air Max collections at home and viewers are given a chance to secure the sneakers themselves. Live Canvas - Surprise artists will compete in a livestreamed art competition, in which the artists will have one hour to create an Air Max-themed work of art.

This unique and ever-evolving experience, made by sneakerheads for sneakerheads, showcases Foot Locker's most premium and extensive selection of Nike Air Max models. The digital experience can be accessed via a shared Google Slides link that is both desktop and mobile optimized. To experience The Endless World of Air Max, please visit www.discoveryourair.com

"We set out to engage our customers with relevant content and unique experiences for 'Discover Your Air' on Google Slides — a tool that is endemic to sneaker culture," said Richard McLeod, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker, North America. "We created The Endless World of Air Max to highlight Nike Air Max culture at Foot Locker, while offering a fun and seamless shopping environment for our sneaker community."

The Endless World of Air Max was created by global creative agency, BBDO NY. Join the conversation by visiting @footlocker @footlockerwomen and @kidsfootlocker on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more information.

