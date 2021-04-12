Foot Locker, Inc., Selects FreedomPay To Deliver The 'Next Level' Retail Experience In-Store In The U.S.

PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) - Get Report, the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, and FreedomPay announced the implementation of FreedomPay's leading edge commerce platform across Foot Locker, Inc.'s 2,000 + US stores.

FreedomPay, the Next Level Commerce™ platform of choice for thousands of merchants internationally, will now work with Foot Locker to provide an advanced, safe and secure in-store consumer payments experience for millions of U.S. shoppers.

The new touchless capable payment system enables Foot Locker customers to have complete control over their checkout experience, giving consumers the option to pay via contactless payment methods and digital wallets all on their own device, including PayPal/Venmo.

"We are always looking for ways to create a more seamless customer experience," said Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President and CEO of North America, Foot Locker, Inc."Integrating a safe and secure payment solution within our stores is key to achieving that. By investing in solutions that address the needs of today's digital world and look towards the future, we are improving the in-store experience while providing our customers greater flexibility."

"In today's new digital world customers demand a tailored payment experience that is safe and secure whether in-store or in-home and FreedomPay is proud to announce it will provide the in-store commerce solutions for Foot Locker in the U.S.," said Chris Kronenthal, President and CTO at FreedomPay. "Our platform is world class technology and with our suite of commerce solutions we continue to drive an innovative, safe and seamless consumer experience."

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

During the onset and aftermath of COVID-19, FreedomPay introduces the Touchless Commerce program, ensuring the safety of merchants and customers globally. Whether in a restaurant, airport, convenience store, retail outlet or hotel, enabling touchless commerce makes the checkout experience swift, simple and secure.

FreedomPay regularly produces white papers which provide in-depth understanding into the world of payment technology, data, security and commerce solutions for different sectors. Below is a link to the most recent report:

The American Payment Revolution: Next Level Commerce™

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-selects-freedompay-to-deliver-the-next-level-retail-experience-in-store-in-the-us-301266687.html

SOURCE FreedomPay