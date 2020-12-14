Foot Locker, Inc. Appoints Himanshu Parikh As Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) - Get Report, the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced the appointment of Himanshu Parikh as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, effective December 11, 2020.

Parikh will oversee the execution of the next generation of Foot Locker's strategic technology agenda in support of the Company's key strategic imperatives and future capability-building and innovation. Parikh will have operational responsibility for the Company's technology and infrastructure, and he will work closely with the senior executive team to streamline processes as well as evaluate and implement new and integrated systems and tools across the organization critical to the Company's omni-channel initiatives.

"I am pleased to welcome Himanshu to the Foot Locker team as we continue to move ahead with our strategic technology agenda," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the last several years, Foot Locker has made tremendous progress in leveraging data and technology to drive customer connections and convenience, support the growth of our loyalty program and build a customer-driven supply chain. We recognize the vital importance that technological leadership plays in our continued success. Himanshu has a proven track record in tech-driven transformation to drive business agility, competitive differentiation, and efficiencies. I am confident that his deep expertise and breadth of experience leading Digital, Omni-Channel, Enterprise Resource Planning, and Information Security functions will be strong assets as we continue to advance our technology projects and investments to evolve as a fully-integrated omni-channel company."

Parikh is an accomplished technology leader with over 25 years of experience in strategic planning, business solutions and organizational development for top-tier retail companies. He is an expert in leveraging modern technology and data to drive a customer-centric connected retail experience. Most recently, he served as SVP, Chief Technology Officer at The Michaels Companies, Inc. During his five years at Michaels, Himanshu drove technology and customer-centric transformation, including overseeing Digital Commerce, Marketing/CRM, Data & Analytics and Loyalty, as well as the expansion of its omni-channel commerce and Supply Chain growth. Prior to joining Michaels, Parikh held several executive roles with Ross Stores, leading teams that developed modern web and mobile applications, IT investment plans, roadmaps, technology standards, and governance of new technology. He has also been recognized for his work with the Oracle Excellence and Oracle Innovation awards. Parikh holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from M.S. University, Vadodara, India.

"I'm excited to join the Foot Locker team in continuing to enhance the technology capabilities that support the Company's leadership in celebrating sneaker and youth culture around the globe," said Parikh. "I look forward to working closely with Dick and the rest of the Foot Locker team, leveraging my technology expertise and retail experience to meet and exceed the evolving expectations of our customers, while also providing the right tools and technology for our team members."

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

Investor Contact: James R. LanceVice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations jlance@footlocker.com (212) 720-4600

Media Contact: Cara TocciVice President, Corporate Communications cara.tocci@footlocker.com (914) 582-0304

