Foot Care Dead Skin Exfoliating Mask Receives Praise From Retail Worker

Soft Touch receives praise for delivering excellent results with its foot care dead skin exfoliating mask. Amazon customers recommend the foot peel mask as the go-to product to achieve soft, rejuvenated feet at home.

HICKORY, N.C., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft Touch continues to dominate the foot care market, providing men and women with an at-home treatment that delivers spa-quality results with minimal effort. The foot care dead skin exfoliating mask harnesses the power of natural ingredients and botanical extracts to rid feet of rough heels and stubborn calluses.

Learn more about foot mask use by visiting https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JX7VT2N.

To date, the brand's foot exfoliating mask has garnered top reviews from highly impressed Amazon customers. One retail worker who understands firsthand the toll that spending a lot of time on the feet can take reports happily, "I work retail, so I'm always on my feet, and I wanted to take care of myself a little. I don't typically do any foot care. Well, four days after the initial bootie, my feet had started peeling. The peeling is obviously a bit gross and gets more disgusting as you go (I'm on day 3 of peeling), but as I'm trying to clean my feet up, I've felt how soft and smooth they're getting. It's worth it!"

She goes on to recommend, "Absolutely wear socks everywhere! Do not use this if you're going to wear open-toed shoes or cute sandals in the near future."

WebMD, the trusted online source for news and information on human health and well-being, published an informative article outlining the importance of keeping feet healthy and happy. "You know your heart needs lots of TLC. Your feet do, too. After all, they are the workhorses of your body, taking about 5,000 steps a day. That's 2.5 miles! Not to mention that your feet have to bear the weight of your body every step of the way," the article reads. "In addition, we cram them into shoes and stand on them for long periods of time. Those hard-working feet deserve a little more attention than you're probably giving them."

The article highlights the following steps for basic foot care:

Check feet daily for cuts, sores, swelling, and infected toenails.

Give feet a good cleaning in warm water, but avoid soaking feet for an extended time because that may dry them out.

Moisturize feet every day with lotion, cream or petroleum jelly. However, don't put moisturizer between the toes. It is essential to keep the skin there dry to prevent infection.

Avoid wearing tight-fitting shoes or footwear that leaves feet feeling sore.

Skip the flip-flops and flats. They don't provide enough arch support.

Rotate your shoes to avoid wearing the same pair every day.

Trim toenails straight across with a nail clipper. Then use an emery board or nail file to smooth the corners, which will prevent the nail from growing into the skin.

"Maintaining a healthy foot care routine is key to avoiding problematic foot issues, such as blisters, dry skin, cracked heels, corns and calluses," the company's senior spokesperson explains. "Unhealthy feet can be painful, impede physical activity and provide the ideal conditions for bacterial and fungal infections to flourish when feet are not washed and cleaned properly."

Each Tea Tree Foot Peel Mask comes with two pairs of peeling booties (fits up to size 11 men) for two different treatments. The brand advises the peeling process will begin between 7-14 days after treatment.

Those interested in additional information about Soft Touch and its foot mask dead skin treatment should visit its official website or Amazon storefront.

Contact Name: Tim FreyContact Phone: 828-493-9015 Contact Email: mana@prreach.com

About Soft Touch

Soft Touch is led by Tim and Lynsey Frey from Hickory, NC. Their foot peel masks rid feet of rough heels and stubborn calluses. This leaves feet feeling baby soft and refreshed without the hassle of useless tools or expensive trips to the spa.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-care-dead-skin-exfoliating-mask-receives-praise-from-retail-worker-301228402.html

SOURCE Soft Touch