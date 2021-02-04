Foodmix Marketing Communications Bolsters Creative Team With New Executive Creative Director

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodmix Marketing Communications, a leading food & beverage marketing agency specializing in helping foodservice and retail brands successfully generate Brand Love, has announced that Michele Underwood has joined its...

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodmix Marketing Communications, a leading food & beverage marketing agency specializing in helping foodservice and retail brands successfully generate Brand Love, has announced that Michele Underwood has joined its team as Executive Creative Director.

Underwood comes to Foodmix with a strong, diverse background executing campaigns for clients like Johnsonville Sausage, Butterball, Babybel Cheese, Illinois Office of Tourism and The Paper & Packaging Board. Her experience with creative agencies, including Cramer-Krasselt, J Walter Thompson and Y & R Chicago, has fueled her development and leadership of 360-campaigns that have effectively put clients' messages into the marketplace via a variety of different channels.

"We were especially impressed with Michele's strong track record of developing comprehensive campaigns that work together across all mediums to tell a story. Her attention to detail and understanding of what drives engagement—and ultimately ROI—drove our decision to have her lead our creative department," said Dan O'Connell, CEO of Foodmix Marketing Communications. "We look forward to bringing our clients the elevated creative that Michele will lead our team to produce."

Underwood will use her well-defined craft to implement campaigns for a variety of Foodmix B2B and B2C clients including Wesson Oil, Broaster Company, Smithfield Culinary and B&W Quality Growers. As a new agency leader, Michele will harness the concept of Brand Love to bring storytelling to life and impact consumer and B2B audiences.

For more information about Foodmix and its comprehensive programs that include social campaigns, digital ads, print pieces, video and more, visit www.foodmix.net.

About Foodmix Marketing CommunicationsFoodmix Marketing Communications is a full-service brand marketing agency, supporting clients in the areas of market research, brand strategy, creative development, communications and innovation. Foodmix has been developing and executing integrated B2B, B2C and increasingly B2B2C brand campaigns for some of the biggest and best names in food for more than 30 years. Foodmix has been at the forefront of The Food Renaissance by helping clients interpret and capitalize upon the evolving food culture. For more information, visit www.foodmix.net .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foodmix-marketing-communications-bolsters-creative-team-with-new-executive-creative-director-301222456.html

SOURCE Foodmix Marketing Communications