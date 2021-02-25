Food Traceability Market By Technology Type, Software Type, Software End-user, Technology Application And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Traceability Market (Technology & Software) by Technology Type (RFID, Barcodes, Infrared, Biometrics, GPS), Software Type (ERP, LIMS, Warehouse), Software End User, Technology Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food traceability size is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR 9.1%. Factors such as the growing concern of clean and safe food and healthy consumption is going to drive the market for food traceability. By software end user, food manufacturing is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. With the outbreak of a pandemic, the manufacturing sector is increasingly investing in digitization initiatives, which are projected to drive the adoption of food traceability solutions in the market. Compliance and quality are considered to be the foundations that all the major food & beverage manufacturers rely on to create and strengthen trust with their distribution networks and customers. Track and traceability provide food & beverage manufacturing companies with the data, insights, and information they need to comply with the requirements set by institutions such as USD FDA, EU Commission, and local food safety authorities during the manufacturing process. By application, fresh food produce is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increase in consumer demand for accurate and complete information related to the food product, which is more prone to spoilage and contamination, is projected to drive the growth of the market for food traceability in fresh food produce. Consumers are concerned about food safety due to the increase in foodborne disease and illness in the North American region. The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Owing to the large production of various of food products are on of the reasons for the dominating market in Asia Pacific. Also, Presence of large number of local players and high preference of consumers for the safe food is driving the market. Higher production capabilities, availability of technology, and government initiatives, are some of the major reasons for the presence of food traceability operations in Asia Pacific region.The food traceability market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America,Africa, and the Middle East)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Brief Overview of the Food Traceability Market (Technology & Software)4.2 Food Traceability Market: Major Regional Submarkets (Technology & Software)4.3 Asia-Pacific: Food Traceability Technology Market, by Application and Country4.4 Asia-Pacific: Food Traceability Software Market, by End-user and Country4.5 Food Traceability Technology Market, by Type and Region4.6 Food Traceability Software Market, by Type 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Foodborne Diseases, and Food Adulteration Incidents Cause Serious Health-Related Issues5.2.1.1.1 Increase in Food Adulteration Incidents5.2.1.1.2 Rise in Global Healthcare Expenditure for Foodborne Diseases to Drive the Market Growth5.2.1.2 Increase in Concerns Pertaining to Food Safety Among Consumers5.2.1.3 Initiatives by Regulatory Bodies to Improve Food Safety Across Countries5.2.1.4 Traces Contamination and Assists Product Recalls5.2.1.5 Legislative Framework5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Privacy Issues in Data Sharing5.2.2.2 Lack of Basic Supporting Infrastructure in Developing Countries5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Government Contribution to Offer Opportunities for the Adoption of Food Traceability Systems5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Food Traceability5.2.3.3 Globalization of Food Trade Results in Increased Complexities in the Supply Chain5.2.3.3.1 Increased Dependency of Importers on Food Traceability Systems5.2.3.3.2 Growing Border Rejection Cases in Europe5.2.3.4 Emerging Countries to Offer High-Growth Opportunities5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Additional Cost Requirements for Traceability Systems5.2.4.2 Lack of Standardization and Harmonization Related to Food Traceability Systems5.2.4.3 Difficulty in Data Collection and Accuracy of Information5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Yc-Ycc Shift5.6 Ecosystem Map5.7 Technology Analysis5.8 Case Studies 6 Food Traceability Technology Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Radio-Frequency Identification6.2.1 Increase in Investments in Technology in the APAC Region Has Led to a Rise in the Demand for Rfid6.3 Barcodes6.3.1 Easy-To-Use Technology is More Favored Among Manufacturers6.4 Infrared6.4.1 Ability to Use Ir Technology in Harsh Environments in Factories Has Made It Popular Among Manufacturers6.5 Biometrics6.5.1 Precise Insights Found by Biometric Inspection Has Made It a Reliable Technology Among Transporters for Food Products6.6 Global Positioning System6.6.1 Low-Cost Technology of Gps Witnesses a High Adoption Rate Among Mid and Small-Level Manufacturers 7 Food Traceability Software Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Enterprise Resource Planning (Erp)7.2.1 Erp Offers Timely and Reliable Information7.3 Friction Welding7.3.1 Benefits of Friction Welding Software Over Conventional Welding to Offer Growth Opportunities7.4 Laboratory Information Management Software (Lims)7.4.1 Rising Demand for the Integration of Laboratory Systems to Drive Market Growth7.5 Warehouse Software7.5.1 the Growing Demand for Warehouse Software is Attributed to Increasing Inventory and Workload7.6 Other Software Types7.6.1 Rapid Urbanization and Changing Food-Related Lifestyles to Drive the Growth of Software 8 Food Traceability Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Food Traceability Software Market, by End-user8.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario8.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario8.2 Food Manufacturing8.3 Warehouse & Transport8.4 Retailing8.5 Government Departments8.6 Other End-users 9 Food Traceability Technology Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Food Traceability Technology Market, by Application9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario9.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario9.2 Fresh Food Produce9.2.1 High Perishability is a Key Factor That Encourages the Demand for Traceability in Fresh Food Produce9.3 Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products9.3.1 Increase in Incidences of Meat Fraudulence to Encourage the Demand for Traceability of Meat & Seafood9.4 Dairy Products9.4.1 Increase in Contamination of Dairy Products and Consumer Concerns for Food Safety to Drive the Growth of the Traceability Systems Market for Dairy Products9.5 Beverage Products9.5.1 Adulteration to Drive the Growth of Beverage Traceability9.6 Other Applications 10 Food Traceability Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Rest of the World (Row) 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Market Share Analysis, 201911.4 Company Evaluation Matrix (Overall Market)11.4.1 Stars11.4.2 Emerging Leaders11.4.3 Pervasive Players11.4.4 Participants11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/Smes)11.6.1 Progressive Companies11.6.2 Starting Blocks11.6.3 Responsive Companies11.6.4 Dynamic Companies11.7 Competitive Scenario 12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Companies12.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.12.1.2 C.H. Robinson12.1.3 Optel Group12.1.4 Cognex12.1.5 Honeywell International Inc12.1.6 SGS Sa12.1.7 Zebra Technologies Corporation12.1.8 Bar Code Integrators, Inc.12.1.9 Abaco S.P.A. 12.1.10 Carlisle Companies Incorporated12.2 Start-Ups/Smes12.2.1 Merit-Trax Technologies12.2.2 Foodlogiq12.2.3 Safetraces12.2.4 Food Forensics12.2.5 Bext36012.2.6 Rfxcel Traceability System.12.2.7 Covectra, Inc.12.2.8 Smag12.2.9 Agrometrics Inc. 12.2.10 TE-Food 12.2.11 Mass Group 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Key Primary Insights13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.4 Available Customization13.5 Related Reports13.6 Author Details

