Food Robotics Market Worth $4.0 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Parallel, Collaborative, Cylindrical), Payload (Heavy, Medium, Low), Function (Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Picking, Processing), Application and Region - Trends & Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Food Robotics Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.1% forecast period. The demand for food robotics is increasing significantly owing to surging demand for food with increasing population and increasing demand for enhanced productivity in food processing. Additionally, increasing automation in the food industry is projected to provide growth opportunities for the food robotics market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205881873

Browse in-depth TOC on " Food Robotics Market " 100 - Tables 65 - Figures 131 - Pages

The beverage application segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The growing demand for robots for packaging and repackaging function in the beverage sector is projected to drive the demand for food robotics in the beverage industry. The growth in packaged beverages is further projected to contribute to food robotics systems in the beverage sector.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=205881873

The European region dominates the food robotics market with the largest share in 2020.

The European food robotics market is driven by high investment in research & development with regard to technology, along with the rise in demand for packed, ready-to-cook, and high-quality food products. The European Robotics Association started monitoring in European Union activities, policies, and funding in the new robot technology to strengthen the international market for food & beverage manufacturing, which is likely to impact the adoption of food robotics positively.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, including ABB Group ( Switzerland), KUKA AG ( Germany), Fanuc Corporation ( Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan), Yasakawa Electric Corporation ( Japan), Denso Corporation ( Japan), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation ( Japan), OMRON Corporation ( Japan), Universal Robots A/S ( Denmark), Staubli International AG ( Switzerland), Bastian Solutions LLC (U.S.), Schunk GmbH ( Germany), Asic Robotics AG ( Switzerland), Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. ( Japan), Apex Automation & Robotics ( Australia), Aurotek Corporation ( Taiwan), Ellison Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Fuji Robotics ( Japan), and Moley Robotics (U.K.).

Related Reports:

Food Processing & Handling Equipment Marketby Type (Food Processing Equipment, Food Packaging Equipment, and Food Service Equipment), Application, Form (Solid, Liquid, and Semi-Solid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-processing-handling-equipment-market-145960225.html

Industrial Robotics Marketby Type (Articulated Robots, Collaborative Robots), Application (Handling, Processing, Dispensing), Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Food & Beverages) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/Industrial-Robotics-Market-643.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: F & B Processing and Technology Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comResearch Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/food-robotics-market.aspVisit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.comContent Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/food-robotics.asp

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-robotics-market-worth-4-0-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301195135.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets