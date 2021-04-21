Food Processing Equipment Market Size Worth $89.31 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 89.31 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The changing lifestyle of people, increasing inclination toward nutritious food, and awareness about the health benefits of marine products are expected to surge the product demand over the coming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, the processing equipment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the high demand for processed products and the increasing popularity of healthy and packaged food

Based on mode of operation, the automatic processing equipment segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the high demand for technological development, growing use of automation, and strong research and development capabilities of market players

The rise in demand for fast and packaged food is expected to compel manufacturers to expand their production capabilities, which is likely to trigger product demand over the forecast period

The market in Brazil is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the untapped opportunities and customer base

Industry participants are adopting strategies, including distribution network expansion, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships, in order to gain a competitive edge in the industry

Read 105 page research report with ToC on "Food Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mode Of Operation (Semi-automatic, Automatic), By Type (Processing, Pre-processing), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-processing-equipment-market

Population growth and rising disposable income, along with increasing urbanization, are expected to drive the consumption of processed foods, which, in turn, is expected to benefit the industry growth. Moreover, the governments of Middle Eastern countries are focusing on reducing their reliance on the petroleum sector and promoting investments in industries, such as construction, automotive, and food and beverage.

Farmed fish solutions for the marine industry had provided a convenient solution for the demand-supply imbalance. However, the industry witnessed a price hike for fresh and processed fish. The positive economic condition of the market and potential customers are some of the prominent factors that assure the prominent growth of the market over the forecast period.

Rising population, dietary shifts, and a rise in spending power influence the market growth, which exerts pressure on the industry to fulfill the ever-increasing demand of the world. In addition, the growing need for equipment in the wake of the rising consumption of processed foods in the developing economies in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the industry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global food processing equipment market on the basis of mode of operation, type, application, and region:

Food Processing Equipment Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Automatic



Semi-automatic

Food Processing Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Processing Equipment



Pre-processing Equipment

Food Processing Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Bakery & Confectionaries



Meat, Poultry, & Seafood



Beverage



Dairy



Fruit, Nut, & Vegetable



Grains



Others

Food Processing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Food Processing Equipment Market

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

BAADER Group

Bühler AG

Marel

Alfa Laval

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Krones AG

The Middleby Corporation

JBT Corporation

SPX Flow Inc.

