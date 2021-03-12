Food For Thought Denver Expands To Westminster -- Adding 16 More Schools To Its Weekend Food Program

DENVER, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food for Thought Denver, a local non-profit organization providing weekend meals to hungry school children, today unveiled a significant expansion into Westminster School District #50. Starting in March, an additional 16 schools including elementary and high school locations will receive weekend food bags called PowerSacks that bridge the hunger gap that students experience over the weekends.

With the expansion, Food for Thought Denver will now provide 10,000 school children a month with a total of 20,000 PowerSacks (each student receives one for each weekend day).

"This expansion is a direct response to District 50's outreach and the immense generosity of our donors," said Bob Bell, founder of Food for Thought Denver. "Sixteen schools sounds like a big jump but, honestly, we have both the logistic support and boots on the ground standing by to help. That being said, we could always use more volunteers and donors because we know there are more Denver-metro area schools in need of our services!"

Food for Thought Denver now serves over 70 Schools in the Denver Public School District (DPS), Adams County and Aurora Public Schools. During the pandemic there has be no lapse in service to the Food for Thought Denver partner schools.

More About Food for ThoughtEach Friday, Food for Thought Denver provides students at participating schools with PowerSacks filled with enough food to help feed a family of four for the weekend. Over 90% of the students enrolled qualify for free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs, but often come to school hungry on Monday mornings due to a lack of adequate nutritious food over the weekend.

Sponsors or volunteers interested in helping should contact Food for Thought Denver at info@foodforthoughtdenver.org or visit the website: foodforthoughtdenver.org

Bob BellFounder, Food for Thought DenverEmail: info@foodforthoughtdenver.org Phone: 720-201-9192

