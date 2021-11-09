Food Enzymes Market Worth $4.6 Billion By 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Food Enzymes Industry is set to register around 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 driven by rising consumption of food enzymes in bakery and confectionery along with increase in demand for processed and packaged food.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food enzymes market value is expected to cross USD 4.6 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Steady growth of bakery industry along with growing consumption of processed food products to propel the overall market demand.

Proteases contributes a considerable share in the global market after carbohydrases. Protease's prominent contribution in several physiological processes such as digestion of food proteins, protein turnover, cell division, blood-clotting cascade etc. inside the human body is one of the key factors of its usage in the food & beverages industry. Additionally, the market will be positively impacted by the increased consumption of proteases in baby food products.

Food enzymes market from processed food application is anticipated to grow at over 7% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Increasing usage of enzymes in processed food and beverage sector to convert complex molecules into simpler molecular structures will drive the segment growth. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness regarding nutritional benefits offered by enzymes in fortified products is likely to support business expansion.

Some major findings of the food enzymes market report include:

Increasing health awareness and requirement for natural products has boosted the demand for genetically derived food enzymes as compared to chemical additives.

Advancements in technology such as enzyme engineering have enabled development of innovative food & beverage products.

Food enzymes industry from processed food and beverages segment is anticipated to register over 8% CAGR through 2027 owing to superior growth in the processed food and beverages industry and high demand from bakery segment.

Growing demand for carbohydrase such as amylase, lipase, and protease in dairy application owing to its high usage in fermentation process to drive the product demand.

Food enzymes market for bakery application is poised to record 8% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 owing to high product usage for enhancing dough stability, prolonging the softness of the crumb, maintaining bread quality, and ensuring proper browning of bread.

Rising consumption of bakery & confectionery products in the North American region will drive the industry size.

North America is the leading hub for food enzymes due to the developed economies including US and Canada that are highly inclined towards packaged, frozen and processed food as their staple diet. In North America, the booming trend of fast food has increased its cheese trade, which influences the protease food enzymes market indirectly. Protease food enzyme is used mainly in the dairy industry for cheese manufacturing process. Further, in the bakery segment, consumers are increasingly demanding products with enhanced softness, freshness and dough strength. Hence, manufacturers are using enzymes to cater to these consumer demands.

Global food enzymes market share is competitive owing to the presence of several multinational corporations along with regional players. Key industry participants include BASF, Royal DSM, Chr. Hansen, Enmex, Advanced Enzymes, Danisco A/S, Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics, Aumgene Biosciences, Lumis Biotech, Codexis, Hayashibara, Enzyme Innovation, and AB Enzymes. Foremost strategies observed in the industry include new product launches and strategic partnerships.

