Food Enzymes Market Featuring Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Alticor Inc. & Associated British Foods Plc | Discover Vendor Insights | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio's latest offering, Food Enzymes Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions .
The food enzymes market is estimated to grow by USD 1.29 billion during 2020-2024, growing at a CAGR of almost 8%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as demand from the beverage industry and the high demand for food enzymes from the dairy industry will drive the growth of the food enzymes market during 2020-2024. However, the availability of substitutes might hamper the market growth.
The rise in awareness about healthy and nutritional food is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the safety regulations for food enzymes might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Alticor Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, DowDuPont Inc., Maps Enzymes Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos NV, and Royal DSM, etc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into carbohydrases, protease, lipase, and others. The market growth in the carbohydrates segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Carbohydrases - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Protease - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Lipase - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Animal feed and poultry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dairy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bakery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
- Alticor Inc.
- Associated British Foods Plc
- BASF
- Chr. Hansen Holding AS
- DowDuPont Inc.
- Maps Enzymes Ltd.
- Novozymes AS
- Puratos NV
- Royal DSM
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
