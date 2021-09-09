Food And Beverage Warehousing Market 2021-2025 - COVID-19 Impacts And Analysis | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food and beverage warehousing market is poised to grow by USD 211.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period. The food and beverage warehousing market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The market is driven by demand for warehouse automation and demand from multiple sources. In addition, innovations in warehouse management and business strategies adopted by vendors are other factors anticipated to influence the market positively during the forecast period. However, food-grade regulation and power consumption in cold storage are few factors limiting the market's growth.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Meat, fish, and seafood, Dairy and frozen desserts, Bakery, confectionery, and beverages, Fruits and vegetables, and Others) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The food and beverage warehousing market covers the following areas:
Food And Beverage Warehousing Market SizingFood And Beverage Warehousing Market ForecastFood And Beverage Warehousing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
- AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.
- Americold Realty Trust
- Burris Logistics
- Conestoga Cold Storage
- Congebec Logistics Inc.
- Iceland Foods Ltd.
- John Swire and Sons Ltd.
- Kloosterboer
- Oxford Logistics Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
