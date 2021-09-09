Food And Beverage Warehousing Market 2021-2025 - COVID-19 Impacts And Analysis | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food and beverage warehousing market is poised to grow by USD 211.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food and beverage warehousing market is poised to grow by USD 211.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period. The food and beverage warehousing market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

View our Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The market is driven by demand for warehouse automation and demand from multiple sources. In addition, innovations in warehouse management and business strategies adopted by vendors are other factors anticipated to influence the market positively during the forecast period. However, food-grade regulation and power consumption in cold storage are few factors limiting the market's growth.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Meat, fish, and seafood, Dairy and frozen desserts, Bakery, confectionery, and beverages, Fruits and vegetables, and Others) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The food and beverage warehousing market covers the following areas:

Food And Beverage Warehousing Market SizingFood And Beverage Warehousing Market ForecastFood And Beverage Warehousing Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Companies Mentioned

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

Americold Realty Trust

Burris Logistics

Conestoga Cold Storage

Congebec Logistics Inc.

Iceland Foods Ltd.

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. Kloosterboer

Oxford Logistics Group

Related Reports:

Warehousing and Storage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Food Logistics Market by Transportation Mode and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

Americold Realty Trust

Burris Logistics

Conestoga Cold Storage

Congebec Logistics Inc.

Iceland Foods Ltd.

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. Kloosterboer

Oxford Logistics Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/food-and-beverage-warehousing-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-and-beverage-warehousing-market-2021-2025---covid-19-impacts-and-analysis--technavio-301371485.html

SOURCE Technavio