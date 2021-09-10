Food And Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market From Air Freight & Logistics Industry To Garner Growth Worth $ 69.69 Billion During COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The food and beverage cold chain logistics market is expected to grow by USD 69.69 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the food and beverage cold chain logistics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The food and beverage cold chain logistics market will witness negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Food And Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market Participants:

AGRO Merchants Group

The company offers cold storage equipped with conventional, mobile racking, automated storage, and retrieval systems. They operate in key business segments including Storage & Logistics, Value added services, Commodity Expertise, and Fresh & Frozen segments.

Americold Realty Trust

The company offers a network of integrated, temperature-controlled warehouses, and automation and supply chain management services for food and beverages ingredients.

Claus Sorensen AS

The company offers freezer and cold storage, quality control, veterinary border control, order picking, and packing, and ice production for ship freezing.

Food And Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Food and beverage cold chain logistics market is segmented as below:

Application

Meat And Seafood



Dairy And Frozen Desserts



FVB



Bakery And Confectionary

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The food and beverage cold chain logistics market is driven by the rising consumption of frozen food. In addition, other factors such as the growing need to reduce food wastage, and the surging growth of the organized retail sector in APAC are expected to trigger the food and beverage cold chain logistics market toward witnessing a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

