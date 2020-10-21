Fonolo "State Of The Contact Center 2020" Report Highlights Unexpected Trends Due To COVID-19

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Fonolo, the leading provider of cloud-based call-back solutions, has released its annual State of the Contact Center 2020 report.

With the spread of COVID-19 earlier this year, contact centers were hit hard, requiring businesses to quickly adapt on a massive scale. These drastic changes are reflected in Fonolo's report, showcasing unexpected trends and new predictions for the coming year.

Declining contact center budgets, data security concerns, and increasing agent attrition are among the trends noted in Fonolo's report — all a result of the fallout from the pandemic.

"We've all heard the saying 'necessity is the mother of invention,'" says Flavio Martins, CX Expert. "It's also at the heart of innovation and ingenuity. We've seen virtual service and self-service technologies quickly implemented due to limited in-person service options."

Martins is one of several industry experts who have contributed their insights to the State of the Contact Center report. Fonolo CEO Shai Berger remains cautiously optimistic about the future of contact centers.

"The pandemic has forced all industries to re-evaluate their operations, and contact centers are no exception," says Berger. "What's more, it has put things into perspective and reminded professionals of what's most important: the customer experience and providing excellent service."

