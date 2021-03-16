Fonative Adopts The Campaign Registry For Industry-Compliant Text Messaging

LOWELL, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonative, the Compliant Communications ® company, has adopted The Campaign Registry's sanctioned messaging environment that supports ten-digit long codes (10DLCs) for business SMS traffic. Fonative customers can now use omnichannel local phone numbers for text messaging as well as voice calling, mirroring how customers expect to be able to use their mobile phones.

With the announcement, Fonative joins other leading Communications Service Providers (CSPs) that use The Campaign Registry for reputation management of 10DLC business text messaging, including major mobile network operators, CPaaS companies, and the largest internet telephony service providers (ITSPs) in the United States.

Fonative's use of The Campaign Registry's verification process validates the sender's use case and establishes a campaign ID before texts are sent to the SMS network. Mobile operators check the campaign ID as part of their analytics, and a valid campaign ID helps them determine whether to deliver the text to the end customer.

In embracing The Campaign Registry, Fonative extends its RegReady ® approach to verifying the originating party of a voice call to text messaging, similar to how Fonative uses Numeracle Inc.'s Trusted Entity Calling process to verify and validate the calling party. By providing both voice and text validation, terminating carriers and mobile network operators are now assured that communications are legitimate and appropriate to present to their subscribers.

"The omnichannel value of the 10DLC approach enables Fonative's enterprise customers to use the same verified and validated phone number for calling and text messaging, and for the receiving party to not only recognize who is calling or messaging them, but also to reply back in either mode of communication," said Fonative CEO, Steve Smith.

The Campaign Registry works with North American mobile operators and companies that are in the messaging business to register Application-to-Person (A2P) text messaging Campaigns. The Registry supports a sanctioned A2P 10DLC text messaging Campaign ecosystem and provides visibility into the messaging source and content, allowing mobile carriers to deliver a more reliable and simple messaging service for CSPs and brands.

With an easy-to-use approach, text-based campaigns are set up by Fonative with The Campaign Registry on behalf of customers. Upon presentation of a verified Campaign ID that identifies the customer and outbound ten-digit number, the Campaign's messages are then released by Fonative to the intended recipients.

About Fonative

Fonative ® helps businesses connect with customers through voice and text, providing Compliant Communications ® as a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). The company's technology enables developers to easily incorporate calling and messaging capabilities into business applications, without the need to maintain servers, infrastructure, network, and telecommunication carriers. Combining carrier-grade technology with advanced call center capabilities and regulatory compliance, Fonative is the only suite of telecommunication services to meet the stringent requirements necessary in key industries such as medical, financial services, and government. For more information about Fonative's compliant communication efforts, visit the company's website, www.fonative.com.

Fonative, Compliant Communications, and RegReady are registered trademarks of Fonative, Inc. Other product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

