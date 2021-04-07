Fomo Corp. Announces Disinfection Patent And Customer Win

Chicago, IL, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. ( https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Purge Virus, LLC ( https://purgevirus.com/ ) has a new account and recently filed its full claims US Utility Patent Application entitled "UV‑C GERMICIDAL LED STRIP KITS FOR HVAC DUCTS" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Purge Virus - New Account:

Last week, Purge Virus provided the combination ionization and ultraviolet light disinfection for FASTSIGNS of Exton, PA as well as the "Clean Air!" door signage and interior countertop signage that describes the disinfection technology. This location is one of over 700 FASTSIGNS locations, and Purge Virus hopes to rollout the disinfection across the other locations. This is timely for small businesses, given concerns over COVID-19 surges. As an example, new cases have been up almost 19% with states such as Hawaii, Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Illinois reporting alarming jumps in hospitalizations. (Source: https://www.contagionlive.com/view/covid-19-cases-are-surging-across-the-united-states )

Purge Virus - New Patent:

Earlier this year, Purge Virus engaged the intellectual property law firm Vos-IP, LLC ( https://vos-ip.com/ ) to support the filing, given their prior experience with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) patents. Purge Virus' patent centers on advanced ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI), which is part of the recent March 23, 2021 CDC guidance for COVID-19 mitigation.

The following information is associated with the patent filing: US Application No.: 17/301,442 Filing Date: April 2, 2021 Title: UV‑C GERMICIDAL LED STRIP KITS FOR HVAC DUCTS Applicant: Purge Virus LLC Priority: US provisional 63/004,001, filed April 2, 2020

Purge Virus CEO Charlie Szoradi said, "We had a terrific head start last year with the date stamp of April 2, 2020 when we filed the provisional patent just weeks after the COVID-19 'shut down' by governors across the US We researched and chose Vos-IP for our legal support based on their prior HVAC experience. Kyle and his team have been rigorous and impressive with all of their insight, rounds of reviews, and refinements for the final submission to meet the USPTO deadline that was 12 months following the initial provisional patent submission."

Kyle Vos Strache, Managing Partner at Vos-IP, LLC said, "Charlie really got out in front of in-duct ultraviolet germicidal irradiation last spring, and he and his team were very helpful in delivering the testing data and the support figures that are a key part of the patent. We expect indoor air quality to be part of a new set of standards for buildings. The germicidal capabilities of ultraviolet (UV-C) through light-emitting diode (LED) technology is an excellent way to provide safer environments as well as the energy savings that is included in the Purge Virus patent."

Timely for Federal Funding:

The recent $1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill and the expected $2 trillion Infrastructure/Jobs Bill include major funding to help reopen schools as well as improve affordable housing, airports, train stations and many other types of buildings. Since improved indoor air quality (IAQ) can come through ultraviolet irradiation devices and Purge Virus' other disinfection technologies such as bipolar ionization, Purge Virus is well positioned to support the goals of the Biden Administration and the private sector. As school K-12 superintendents, healthcare administrators, and business owners allocate resources from the federal funding, Purge Virus disinfection capabilities also reduces a building owner's operating costs, which in turn creates a new generation of safe and efficient buildings.

Alignment with CDC Guidance:

In their most recent March 23, 2021 guidance updates, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) specifically references ultraviolet germicidal irradiation: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/ventilation.html : "Consider using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) as a supplemental treatment to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, especially if options for increasing room ventilation and filtration are limited. Upper-room UVGI systems can be used to provide air cleaning within occupied spaces, and in-duct UVGI systems can help enhance air cleaning inside central ventilation systems."

Added Patent Information:No. of Pages: 39No. of Figures: 8No. of Claims: 20

The extensive pages of the patent include multiple testing matrix tables with data from research into lens configurations that optimize light output and irradiation; the figures include both in-duct and plenum placement locations at air handling units; the claims include the integration of direct current (DC) power sources comprising multiple channels to power multiple LED devices in different areas of the HVAC system for installation labor savings and energy savings. Given that the USPTO grants twenty years of protection for patents, Purge Virus has positioned itself for the short-term benefits within the federal funding and the long-term benefits beyond COVID-19, based on expected new standards for indoor air quality.

About Vos-IP:

The Vos-IP team has expertise working with Fortune 500 clients, mid-sized clients, start-up companies, and entrepreneurs to protect their valuable IP, specifically with patents, trademarks, and copyrights. Vos-IP's founder and Managing Partner, Kyle Vos Strache, is passionate about the protection of patent rights, spanning from medical devices, pharmaceutical products, software (SaaS), and business methods to mechanical inventions.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.'s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO's business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company's future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

