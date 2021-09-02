FOLX Health Introduces First-of-its Kind LGBTQ Health And Wellness Summit

BOSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOLX Health , the first digital healthcare service provider designed by and for the medical needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, today announced the FOLX Health & Wellness Summit. The month-long, virtual celebration will focus on the holistic care of the queer and trans community and features curated events led by world-renowned leaders dedicated to the spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being of LGBTQ+ people.

After successfully entering the healthcare space by offering queer and trans people access to hormone replacement therapy, PrEP, erectile dysfunction treatments, and clinical consultations, FOLX is once again redefining what health and wellness means by building a new community-based model of care. The virtual summit, taking place Sept. 7 - Oct. 1, will offer participants access to a mix of breathwork and movement-based practices, talks and community panels, and live Q&As with clinicians who will be able to answer participant questions in real-time. Keynote speakers include:

"After surveying the FOLX community, more than 3,000 respondents overwhelmingly stated that they would love to see more community spaces and peer-led behavioral resources," said Rocco Kaiyotos, VP of Marketing at FOLX Health. "Since our launch in December 2020, we have always been a platform that is being built by and for the community, and we are so proud to introduce this Health and Wellness summit at a time when it's needed most."

The FOLX Health and Wellness Summit offers queer and trans people a month of endless opportunities to get emotionally and spiritually buff, surrounded by queer and trans people who want to build a new world together. Each week will feature daily unique themes and talks, all centered on Mindful Monday, Trans Tuesday, Wellness Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, and Fitness Friday. Attendees will also have a chance to score discounts and products from a selection of LGBTQ+ brand partners and sponsors. Two ticket options are currently available:

: Attendees can build their own event calendar with their single-session tickets by choosing their favorite sessions of the month and buy tickets separately. They can either sweat it out with friends at one of the Friday Fitness classes or deep dive into the trans liberation movement with a panel of trans folks of different generations All-Access Pass ($30) : Attendees get full access to four weeks of virtual live panels, workshops, and classes (valued at $200+) led by world-class queer and trans thought-leaders and wellness experts. Everything from meditation to financial fitness, from radical self-love to yoga and Zumba classes, is all available with this month-long pass.

About FOLX Health:Launched in December 2020, FOLX Health is an LGBTQIA+ healthcare service provider built to serve the community's specific needs. The company delivers a new standard of healthcare that's built to serve LGBTQIA+ people, rather than treat them as problems to be solved.

