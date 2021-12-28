Following Initial Sell Out CurrencyWorks MusicFX Releases Additional Parker McCollum NFT Memberships

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. ("CurrencyWorks" or the "Company"), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its MusicFX platform is releasing an additional 9,000 Parker McCollum Gold Chain Cowboy Club memberships today.

Following the sell-out of Parker's MusicFX Signature Edition Black Card, the " To Be Loved By You" singer is today releasing 9,000 regular Gold Chain Cowboy Club memberships for fans to purchase.

The Gold Chain Cowboy Black Card is one of the world's first fan club NFTs, and has been created as part of MusicFX's partnership with platinum-selling country artist Parker McCollum .

The Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card comes with ALL the same member benefits of the Signature Edition:

12-month membership to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club

to the Gold Chain Cowboy Club Access to private jam sessions

VIP access to future events

Secret Airdrops into their Parker McCollum MusicFX Collection

Opportunities for meet & greet passes when attending select Parker McCollum concerts & events

In addition, all those who become Black Card holders will be automatically entered into the Gold Chain Cowboy Club sweepstakes, where members could win from a selection of prizes personally selected by Parker McCollum himself.

The Parker McCollum Gold Cha in Cowboy Club Black Card goes on sale at 12pm PST on December 28, 2021. Please click here for further details.

"Capping Parker's NFT fan club at ten thousand memberships strikes a balance between exclusivity and scalability," said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. "Given the demand for the Signature Edition Black Cards, we anticipate a strong demand for these standard edition memberships."

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group, which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace's core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and partners into their family and as a family, they all rise together and stay together.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and more.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major-label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim, and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up single, "To Be Loved By You," is now playing on country radio. "To Be Loved By You" is the newest release of McCollum's debut album G old Chain Cowboy. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM , CMT, RIAA, and more, with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country, including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas. McCollum recently earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year, and he made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in Feb 2021.

