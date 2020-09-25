Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology And Forecast 2020-2030: Case Reports, Marketed Therapies, Combinational Therapies, Emerging Combinational Therapies

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Follicular Lymphoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States, EU5 ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.The Follicular Lymphoma market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, and emerging drugs like Tazemetostat (Epizyme, Inc.), Lenalidomide (Celgene Corp.) and CAR-T therapies Kymriah (Novartis) and Yescarta (Kite Pharmaceuticals/Gilead), potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, historical, current and forecasted Follicular Lymphoma market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Follicular Lymphoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Key Insights 2. Executive Summary of Follicular Lymphoma 3. SWOT Analysis for Follicular Lymphoma 4. Follicular Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Follicular Lymphoma in 20174.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Follicular Lymphoma in 2030 5. Disease Background and Overview5.1. Introduction5.2. Types of Follicular Lymphoma5.3. Sign and Symptoms5.4. Causes5.5. Staging and Grading5.6. Genetic Landscape of Follicular Lymphoma5.7. Pathophysiology5.8. Diagnosis 6. Epidemiology and Patient Population6.1. Key Findings6.2. 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of Follicular Lymphoma 7. Country-wise Epidemiology of Follicular Lymphoma7.1. Assumptions and Rationale - 7MM7.2. The United States7.2.1. Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States7.2.2. Grade-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States7.2.3. Age-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States7.2.4. Stage-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States7.3. EU5 8. Treatment 9. Guidelines9.1. NCCN Guidelines for Patient with Follicular Lymphoma9.2. ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up: Newly diagnosed and relapsed follicular lymphoma9.3. Japanese Society of Hematology (JSH) practical guidelines for Follicular lymphoma 10. Unmet Needs 11. Organizations contributing toward Follicular Lymphoma 12. Patient Journey12.1. A Journey through follicular lymphoma12.2. Patient Journey: General 13. Case Reports13.1. Patient Case Study: From Follicular Lymphoma to DLBCL13.2. Diagnostic Workup for Follicular Lymphoma13.3. A case study of t (14;22)(q32;q11) involving immunoglobulin heavy and light chain in follicular lymphoma 14. Marketed Therapies14.1. Tazverik: Epizyme14.1.1. Product Description14.1.2. Other Development Activities14.1.3. Clinical Development14.1.4. Safety and Efficacy14.2. Aliqopa: Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals14.3. Copiktra: Verastem Oncology14.4. Zydelig: Gilead Sciences 15. Combinational Therapies: Marketed 16. Emerging Therapies16.1. Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.16.1.1. Product Description16.1.2. Other Development Activities16.1.3. Clinical Development16.1.4. Safety and Efficacy16.2. Umbralisib: TG Therapeutics16.3. ME-401: MEI Pharma16.4. Odronextamab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals16.5. Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation16.6. Kymriah: Novartis16.7. Yescarta: Kite Pharma16.8. Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb16.9. Ixazomib - Takeda Oncology 17. Emerging Combinational Therapies17.1. Ibrutinib + Rituximab17.2. Umbralisib + Ublituximab + Bendamustine17.3. Zanubrutinib + Obinutuzumab 18. Other Promising Therapies18.1. Atezolizumab: Roche18.1.1. Product Description18.1.2. Other Development Activities18.1.3. Clinical Development18.1.4. Safety and Efficacy18.2. Pembrolizumab: Merck18.3. Venetoclax - AbbVie/Genentech18.4. Betalutin: Nordic Nanovector ASA18.5. Tenalisib: Rhizen Pharmaceuticals 19. Follicular Lymphoma: Seven Major Market Analysis19.1. Key Findings19.2. Market Size of Follicular Lymphoma in 7MM 20. Market Outlook20.1. 7MM Market Outlook20.2. United States Market Size20.3. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook20.4. Japan: Market Outlook 21. Market Drivers 22. Market Barriers 23. Market Access and ReimbursementFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22zzhb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/follicular-lymphoma-market-insights-epidemiology-and-forecast-2020-2030-case-reports-marketed-therapies-combinational-therapies-emerging-combinational-therapies-301138183.html

SOURCE Research and Markets