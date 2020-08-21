Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (the "Company") (NYSE:BFT.U) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 130,000,000 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to one share of the Company's Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "BFT.U". Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BFT" and "BFT WS," respectively.

The Sponsor of the Company is Trasimene Capital FT, LP II, an affiliate of Trasimene Capital Management, LLC, led by William P. Foley, II. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is a newly incorporated blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information please visit https://www.foleytrasimene2.com/.

