Folding Carton Market In North America From Paper Packaging Industry To Witness Emergence Of Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, And Bell Packaging Ltd. As Dominant Players | Technavio

The "folding carton market in North America by End-user (Food and beverage products, Homecare and personal products, Healthcare products, Tobacco products, and Others) and Geography (US, Canada, and Mexico) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the folding carton market size in North America is expected to reach a value of $ 2.68 bn during 2021-2025?

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the materials industry is likely to witness MIXED impact during the forecast period.

Food and beverage products was the leading end-user segment in 2020.

Use of barrier coatings in folding cartons is one of the key trends likely to influence the market positively.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 5%.

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 4.55%.

73% of the growth will originate from the US.

The increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging, the emergence of specialized folding cartons, and surging growth in the retail segment and e-commerce in North America will offer immense growth opportunities to the market players. In addition, the rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions in the market, the use of anti-counterfeiting technology in folding cartons in the pharmaceutical industry, and the use of barrier coatings in folding cartons are some of the prominent market trends likely to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, the risk of contamination from recycled paperboard and the availability of substitutes for folding cartons are some factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth in the long run.

Folding Carton Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

Folding Carton Market in North America is segmented as below:

End-user

Food And Beverage Products



Homecare And Personal Products



Healthcare Products



Tobacco Products



Others

Geography

US



Canada



Mexico

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Folding Carton Market in North America 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The folding carton market in North America report covers the following areas:

Folding Carton Market in North America Size

Folding Carton Market in North America Trends

Folding Carton Market in North America Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this folding carton market in North America forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Packaging Ltd., Edelmann Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Co., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., International Paper Co., and Smurfit Kappa Group Plc are some of the major market participants. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Folding Carton Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist folding carton market growth in North America during the next five years

Estimation of the folding carton market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the folding carton market in North America across the US, Canada , and Mexico

, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of folding carton market vendors in North America

