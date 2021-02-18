Focus On Improving Comfort And Outcomes In Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Boosts Acceptance Of Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few decades, endoscopic vein harvesting (EVH) techniques have gained preference over incision-based open vein harvesting in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) operations among cardiac surgeons. The growing demand in the endoscopic vessel harvesting systems market is driven by the numerous benefits these systems have to the patient population. The popularity is attributed to numerous benefits most notably less risk of postoperative complications and less painful incision, and low wound complications.

Though both saphenous veins and radial arteries are used in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures, saphenous veins have become the most clinically-used conduit. Ease of harvesting and availability, and the remarkable versatility of the harvesting process underscores the growing popularity.

Availability of alternatives and the growing shift toward catheter-based therapies in CABG and peripheral arterial disease (PAD) have restrained the growth potential in the endoscopic vessel harvesting systems market. This has the revenues to expand at tepid CAGR during 2019 to 2027. The valuation was pegged at ~US$ 370 Mn in 2018.

Key Findings in Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems Market

Growing number of coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures supports demand

The growing adoption of saphenous vein-graft harvesting in CABG is a key trend in the endoscopic vessel harvesting systems market. The segment has gained popularity over the years. Growing role of CABG in cardiac care is imparting momentum to the growth of market. The acceptance of safe and reliable vein harvesting in EVH has bolstered the demand for endoscopic vessel harvesting systems. The shift from open tunnel harvesting toward closed tunnel harvesting is due to the proposition of shorter hospital stay.

Technology Advancements in Visualization Systems Spurs Growth Momentum

The advent of alternative surgical and non-surgical procedures for coronary artery diseases, such as catheter-based procedures and medications has put a stiff competition to the adoption of endoscopic vessel harvesting systems. This has led to reduction in demand in the market. To overcome the sluggish growth, medical device manufacturers are leaning on constant technological advancements in visualization systems. Thus, research and development investments in this direction have boosted the growth of the endoscopic vessel harvesting systems market. The growing morbidity of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in some of the developed nations is a key factor propelling the popularity of non-invasive grafting procedures. An example is North America, where the increasing CVD burden has boosted technological advancements in EVH. The growing prevalence of chronic cardiac conditions in elderly population has also encouraged the creation of new avenues for players in the endoscopic vessel harvesting systems market. Growing number of studies over the years have supported high patient satisfaction in EVH techniques over open tunnel harvesting.

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Rise in CVD morbidity and mortality has intensified the attention toward better surgical outcomes in cardiac care. For instance, heart attacks and stroke have led to high mortality in patient population. Per a statistics in a recent report by the American Heart Association, primary-cause sudden cardiac death (SCD) mortality was 18835 in the U.S. in 2017

Rise in geriatric population is a favorable factor for the demand, since elderly population have numerous major comorbidities of CVD.

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems Market: Key Players

The endoscopic vessel harvesting systems market is characterized by industry participants to engage continuously in new products development, mergers and acquisitions, deals and collaborations in order to consolidate their positions or shares through the forecast period. Some of the well-entrenched players in the market are:

Med Europe S.r.l.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Saphena Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Getinge AB

