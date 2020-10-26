FOCUS Brands Appoints Seasoned Hospitality Executive To Bolster International Executive Team

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FOCUS Brands®, parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky's®, announced today the appointment of former hospitality industry leader, Sean Wooden, to Vice President, Managing Director of Focus Brands International, where he will oversee Europe, Middle East and Africa (EUMEA). Wooden's vast management experience within the hospitality space and his knowledge of European and Asia Pacific markets make him the ideal choice for the position.

In numerous foreign markets, Wooden led franchise support and brand stewardship with proven success in building business strategies and marketing plans to meet brand growth, sales goals, and profit targets.

"With confidence, I can say that Sean's proficiency in brand management, franchising, and operations around the world will arm him with the necessary tools to conquer new challenges and play a pivotal role in reaching sizable expansion goals for several brands within the Focus Brands portfolio," said Beto Guajardo, President, Focus Brands International.

Wooden started his career as a head chef at Hilton Portsmouth in the United Kingdom in 1990. He subsequently held a number of senior management roles including Director of Business Development at one of Hilton's largest convention properties and several hotel general manager roles before elevating to Senior Director of Brand Performance Support for the Hilton Hotels & Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton brand portfolios across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Soon after, Wooden was given the opportunity to move to Asia Pacific as Vice President, Brand Management, to form a regional team to implement the company's global strategic initiatives.

Wooden holds a diploma in Catering and Hospitality from Highbury Tec Cosham Portsmouth. He currently resides in Hill Head on the south coast of England with his wife Justin and his two children, Daniel (30) and Elena (8).

About FOCUS Brands Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and over 50 foreign countries under the Auntie Anne's ®, Carvel ®, Cinnabon ®, Jamba ®, Moe's Southwest Grill ®, McAlister's Deli ®, and Schlotzsky's ® brand names, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee ® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit http://www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

