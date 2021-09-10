Foam Insulation Market To Record $ 12.12 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Set to grow by USD 12.12 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the foam insulation market to register a CAGR of 9.88%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The increasing demand for foam insulation in automotive and construction industries, rising demand for polystyrene foams and growing demand for foam insulation in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as fluctuation in crude oil prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Foam Insulation Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Foam Insulation Market is segmented as below:

Type

Polystyrene Foam



Polyurethane And Polyisocyanurate Foam



Phenolic Foam



Polyolefin Foam



Elastomeric Foam

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Foam Insulation Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., Isothane Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, and Owens Corning are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the foam insulation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas :

Foam Insulation Market size

Foam Insulation Market trends

Foam Insulation Market industry analysis

Foam Insulation Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist foam insulation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the foam insulation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the foam insulation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foam insulation market vendors

