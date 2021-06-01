FMC Corporation Publishes 10th Annual Sustainability Report

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (FMC) - Get Report today published its 2020 sustainability report themed 'Resilient. Ready.' that outlines progress toward the 2025/2030 sustainability goals that were announced in 2019.

"The global pandemic presented challenges to our industry that required all of us to live and work differently. FMC employees rose to the challenge and developed creative ways to engage customers and growers while maintaining operations," said Mark Douglas, president and chief executive officer of FMC. "We are deeply proud of what our employees were able to achieve together to support growers and the strong progress we made against our sustainability goals."

This year's report highlights FMC's decade of progress on sustainability including advancements made against 2020 commitments. The report also details 2021 commitments.

"Thriving food systems are critical to the health and wellbeing of everyone on the planet. At FMC, we recognize we have an important role to play in helping shift the trajectory of climate change through agriculture," said Karen Totland, vice president and chief sustainability officer at FMC. "We are focused on understanding and evaluating where to direct our sustainability efforts to maximize impact and create the most value for all our stakeholders."

Additional information about FMC's sustainability progress and goals, including an online copy of the 2020 report, is available at fmc.com/sustainability.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr ® and Cyazypyr ® active ingredients; Authority ®, Boral ®, Centium ®, Command ® and Gamit ® branded herbicides; Talstar ® and Hero ® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo ® and Presence ® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,400 employees around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com.

FMC, the FMC logo, Rynaxypyr, Cyazypyr, Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, Gamit, Talstar, Hero, Quartzo and Presence are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions. Hero® insecticide is a restricted use pesticide in the United States.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of FMC, which is substantially influenced by the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on FMC's customers and suppliers and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts us will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Additional factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2020 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of these factors as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmc-corporation-publishes-10th-annual-sustainability-report-301303325.html

SOURCE FMC Corporation