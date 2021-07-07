Flying Through Clouds Of Soft Floral Scent - Benigna Parfums Takes To Miami Skies With Exclusive Offer For Customers

MIAMI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benigna Parfums ( https://www.benignaparfums.com/) announced a grand promotional offer involving exclusive guided helicopter tour through the skies over Miami. The company already offers airlifts delivery of its signature perfumes to customers who choose this service. Benigna Parfums is a prestigious perfumery that creates gender-neutral fragrances, while displaying a commitment to sustainability with its reusable but gorgeously constructed, artisan specially engineered cut-crystal bottles. Benigna fragrances and samples are available for purchase directly from the company's website, with more details on the Miami flights available online.

"Benigna Parfums takes customers on a journey through time and memory, using the magic of olfactory sense," said Benigna Ajuogu, the creative director of the brand. "But now, we're going to take some of our customers on a very real, physical journal. Imagine fresh, floral scents driven by creativity and resourcefulness cloaking you in a delicate blanket of scent. Nestled safely inside a helicopter, you sail through the air while the zesty hint of bergamot and lemon gently takes the edge off your nerves. Your anticipation grows, as you sail through the skies, experiencing all that Miami has to offer. Flying past the world-famous South Beach before a delicate hint of vanilla and sandalwood enhances your senses, as the helicopter reaches the tranquility of Virginia Key and Key Biscayne. And there, at the southernmost tip, Cape Florida State Park is nestled like a precious gem. The Magic City opens up like a fresh, enchanting flower with Downtown Miami's skyline on one side and South Beach on the other - enticing you with secrets untold. There is no better way to see and experience the Gold Coast."

The Benigna Parfums's perfumer, a world renowned perfumer, Cecile Zarokian, who creates mostly fine fragrances said "This signature scents provide an understated elegance." Benigna Parfums carefully ages and blends the purest ingredients - like ambergris, musk, oud, orris, and rare flowers - to create fragrances that are painstakingly exquisitely.

The three transformative fragrances are:

A bright, fruity floral filled with positive energy that celebrates the supreme victory of achievement. Premier Amour: A fragrance for cherishing special moments, featuring lush white tuberose and heliotrope, melding with the citrusy tang of bergamot, tonka bean, clove, and rare woods.

Benigna Parfums: exquisite Luxury Nestled in a Glint of refillable and sustainable packaging

"True sustainability is important to us and we stand by that commitment," said Benigna Ajuogu. The innovative and eco-conscious approach of the brand dictated that the timeless bottles should be refillable, thereby allowing customers to make these stunning creations a personal keepsake to be enjoyed for a lifetime and passed on. The cardboard and wooden boxes used by the brand come from trees that are fully certified by the World Land Trust and the FSC.

About Benigna ParfumsBased in Miami and in Paris, Benigna Parfums is a transformative and gender-neutral perfume brand, a fusion of artistry and storytelling. Benigna Parfums strives to give customers unique, quality, luxury perfumes with unparalleled customer experience.

"For our storytelling, we are currently working on our first Hollywood feature movie, which commences filming this Summer! A true story of love and passion meets obstacles," says Benigna Ajuogu. As part of its overarching storytelling theme, the brand is also developing a Hollywood movie with an inspiring feature film called Impossibility Nonexistent.

