Flying Eyes Optics Releases Redesigned Kestrels

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Eyes Optics announced availability of the new Kestrel Aviator, their redesigned aviator-style sunglasses. These frames now come in matte black, silver, and gold.

The new Kestrels are made entirely of a unique aerospace polymer called Resilamide™ for ultimate durability and comfort. The new design provides even more frame flexibility and prevents nose pieces from getting tangled in hair when resting on top of the wearer's head.

Like all Flying Eyes frames, the new Kestrels are virtually unbreakable. They come with a limited lifetime warranty covering any manufacturing defects. Additionally, customers can register their purchase online for a free year-long warranty covering any damage caused by the user.

The new Kestrel's 1mm thin temple design offers incredible flexibility which makes them the perfect solution for eliminating temple pain and noise leaks under ANR headsets. They also provide the same pain-eliminating comfort under any helmet (including full-face helmets). And, because of the temple design which wraps around the wearer's head and not around their ears, they are easy to put on and take off even while wearing a headset or helmet. Their extreme durability makes them an excellent option for activities in which standard sunglasses wouldn't survive.

Flying Eyes Optics has also introduced a new lens option ; Mirrored Sunset. These stylish lenses have a multi-colored mirror finish yet maintain the same tint as standard gray sunglasses when looking through them.

As with all Flying Eyes eyewear, the new Kestrels include non-polarized, polycarbonate lenses by default in order to ensure continuous visibility of instrument panels and other LCD displays. These lenses offer amazing clarity while at the same time blocking 100% of UV light.

Kestrel Aviator options can be found on the Flying Eyes Optics website as well as an increasing number of specialty retailers, and are available for purchase now.

Founded in 2013 by pilot Dean Siracusa, Flying Eyes Optics provides the most comfortable sunglasses, especially under headsets and helmets thanks to its unique materials and 1mm thin temples. The company's products are known for being ultra-flexible, virtually unbreakable, and ridiculously comfortable while delivering 100% protection from UV light.

